Dittmar begs for civility, speaks out about filthy messages sent to her campaign

Democratic 5th District congressional candidate Jane Dittmar held an October 19 press conference on the Downtown Mall following her campaign’s denouncement of “sleazy Republican charges” brought to light by opponents days prior.

But she did not respond to the alleged 1999 DUI and improper child restraint charges—instead, Dittmar begged for respect in the final weeks of the race, saying “civility is the highest form of self government,” as she set the stage for Genevieve Cox, her communications manager.

Stepping away from the microphone that echoed down the mall, Cox read a dozen vulgar Facebook messages and voicemails the campaign has received since publishing a Facebook post about two gun-toting Trump supporters who protested outside her Palmyra office for 12 hours on October 13.

“Your a dumbass liberal bitch,” a comment by Facebook user T.J. Robinson reads. Raymond Waycaster said, “Jane, you are a retarded and should disembowel yourself with a spoon.”

Cox, choked up from reading the comments, gained composure and continued reading a list of voicemails.

“Hey Jane, seeing as you hate freedom so much and the Constitution, why would anybody vote for your skank ass? You should probably just go back to the kitchen and make some fucking sandwiches,” a caller said.

Cox ended the conference by saying Dittmar’s campaign has received more than 5,000 similar messages.

Corrected October 19 at 2:00 to say Jane Dittmar opponents, not Tom Garrett, brought her alleged charges to light.