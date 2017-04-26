Devils Backbone Brewing Company hosts annual Oyster Roast

Join us for our annual Oyster Roast! We will be serving up bushels and bushels of fresh oysters to enjoy alongside Lemongrass Wit, our official Oyster Roast brew. Live music by Full Moon Saloon and Scott Slay and the Rail. The event will be held rain or shine (hopefully shine!) in our outdoor Meadows.

Your pre-purchased ticket includes 15 oysters per bucket and an official Devils Backbone Oyster Roast T-shirt. You will also be automatically entered into a drawing for a chance to win two lifetime Devils Backbone Mug Club Memberships and a brew day with our Basecamp brewers (the brew day includes lunch and a private tasting during the day).

Sponsored Post