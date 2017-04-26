Devils Backbone Brewing Company hosts annual Oyster Roast

Jake Busching’s new label raises the stakes for Virginia wine
It was while working at Jefferson Vineyards that Jake Busching had his aha wine moment. His epiphany, the Jefferson Vineyards 1998 cabernet franc made by Michael Shaps, remains a true bellwether for Virginia wine—“That’s the one that hooked me,” Busching says. Once he made the connection in his
Cookie-focused company settles into new home
Calling all cookie monsters: Found. Market Co. at 221 Carlton Rd. (the former Kathy’s Produce spot) is here for all of your cookie needs. In addition to functioning as a gathering space and remade furniture workshop, Found. is a bakehouse specializing in cookies—pick up some salted rosemary
LIVING Picks: Week of April 29-May 2
FAMILY Into the Wings Saturday, April 29 Following a performance of Charlottesville Ballet’s The Firebird, children ages 3-8 are invited onto the stage to make a craft, learn a dance from The Firebird and more. $25-40 (ticket includes performance), 1 and 4pm. PVCC V. Earl Dickinson building,
LIVING Picks: Week of April 19-25
NONPROFIT Run for Autism 5K Saturday, April 22 Families, including adults and children with disabilities, are invited to run or walk in support of the Virginia Institute of Autism. $25-45, 7:30am kids race, 8am 5K race. Charlottesville High School, 1400 Melbourne Rd. 923-8252. FAMILY Earth Day
The Juice Laundry expands, The birth of Mama Meals and more
Fed and pampered Whoa, baby—there’s a new meal service in town. Inspired by requests from local moms who read Heng Ou’s The First Forty Days, a book about Ou’s experience being cared for post-birth by an herbalist aunt, the Charlottesville Cooking School is now offering Mama Meals, a program of
Timberlake’s customers are like family
It’s quarter after noon on a Wednesday and Debbie Kirby stands behind the lunch counter at Timberlake’s Drug Store and Soda Fountain. She adjusts the side ties on her red cotton smock before filling a tall red plastic cup with cola and hustling it over to one of the three men sitting at a
How to manage hot spots in dogs
It definitely wasn’t there yesterday. She looked completely normal before bedtime, and now there’s an oozing 3″ sore over her left hip and she won’t let anybody near it. Some dog owners are all too familiar with this story, but if it’s your first time seeing a hot spot, it can be
Introducing paffles to Charlottesville
Kathryn Matthews has been obsessed with American breakfast since she was a child, growing up in Grimsby, a small fishing town on the northeast coast of England. Her grandparents would sometimes take her on vacation to Florida, where they’d eat waffles and fluffy American pancakes, which are
Salt practices low-waste food philosophy
It’s a warm, sunny afternoon in early spring, and Barrett Hightower and Rani Morris have taken a moment to sit in the shade at one of the small tables outside of Salt Artisan Market, their sandwich shop in the historic Colle Station at 1330 Thomas Jefferson Pkwy., just around the bend from
LIVING Picks: Week of April 5-11
Nonprofit C’ville Walk-a-Mile Saturday, April 8 In support of the Sexual Assault Resource Agency, community members are invited to walk a mile in someone else’s shoes. Free for kids under 10, $25 for adults; noon. Start in front of Main Street Arena, 230 W. Main St., Downtown Mall. sara
Snowing in Space gives a jolt to West Main
Just when we thought the 700 block of West Main Street couldn’t get any more delicious, with Pearl’s Bake Shoppe, JM Stock Provisions, Bella’s Restaurant and Doma Korean Kitchen all in a row, it’s gotten even tastier (and a bit more energetic). Snowing in Space Coffee Co. opened last week at
Smoked Kitchen & Tap wins raves from barbecue judges
Food judging is a puzzle. Into the round hole of subjectivity, it tries to place the square peg of objectivity. After all, isn’t taste a matter of, well, taste? Take barbecue, a food especially prone to the whims of personal preference. Sure, there is science and skill to it. Application of
Sheepdog Café offers breakfast, lunch and dinner
The café located on the ground floor of the Graduate Charlottesville hotel on West Main Street has a new name, a new look and a new menu. Formerly Sheepdog Coffee, the 2,000- square-foot indoor/outdoor space is now Sheepdog Café and can seat up to 66 people for breakfast, lunch and dinner
LIVING Picks: March 29-April 4
NONPROFIT Charlottesville City Market Saturday, April 1 City Market, with more than 100 vendors offering fresh produce, herbs, plants, crafts, baked goods and more, opens for the season. Free, 7am-noon. Water and South streets. 970-3371. FAMILY Silhouette artist Saturday, April 1 Former Disney
LIVING Picks: March 22-28
NONPROFIT March yard sale Friday, March 24 and Saturday, March 25 You will find home décor, kitchenware, collectibles, artwork and more at this yard sale to benefit the Senior Center. The early-bird sale takes place March 24 from 5-7pm with a $5 entrance fee. Entrance to the Saturday yard sale
Two chefs battle it out in the kitchen
Fans of bacon and friendly competition should head to the Tin Whistle Irish Pub at 609 E. Market St. on Monday night for a chef showdown. Commonwealth Restaurant & Skybar executive chef Reggie Calhoun and Miso Sweet Ramen + Donut Shop executive chef Frank Paris III will each cook four
Piedmont Place becomes area’s newest food destination
Crozet’s Piedmont Place has just about everything under its roof: multiple restaurants, an ice cream shop, a yoga studio, a bookstore and apartments. It also has a restaurant and bar on top of its roof. Located at 2025 Library Way in downtown Crozet, the building boasts spectacular views of the
LIVING Picks: Week of March 15-21
NONPROFIT Cville Time Bank Repair Café Saturday, March 18 Bring up to three things for repair, including small appliances, clothing, bikes, jewelry, toys and other household items. Free, noon-4pm. IX Art Park, 522 Second St. SE. facebook.com/events/332444857 149671/ FAMILY Paramount Theater
LIVING Picks: Week of March 8-14
NONPROFIT Bracket breakfast Monday, March 13 Panelists including John Grisham, Barry Parkhill and Ricky Stokes give you inside tips and make their NCAA Final Four picks. Fundraiser for Piedmont CASA; includes prizes and surprises. $125 per ticket, 7am. Omni Hotel ballroom, 212 Ridge McIntire
Brasserie Saison crafts new options for the local beer scene
The idea of a restaurant and brewery on the Downtown Mall that specializes in Belgian cuisine and beers would have been completely absurd as few as five years ago. Today, with the mainstream dominance of craft beer culture in Charlottesville, it is practically a no-brainer. Charlottesvillians