Devastating rains leave two missing in Ivy, serious damage throughout region

Albemarle County declared a local emergency last night after two people were declared missing when their Toyota Prius was swept away by flash flooding around 9:30pm near the intersection of Old Ballard Road and Martin Farm Lane in Ivy.

“We’ve been searching for the victims since last night,” said Albemarle County Fire Chief Dan Eggleston, who held a media briefing this morning and described how the vehicle was “tossed and turned and overturned” by the “swollen, raging river.”

One body has been located near Ivy Drive in Ivy Creek, according to the Daily Progress. The Prius was located about 20 yards from Old Ballard Road.

As much as 9 inches of rain fell in the Ivy area and the areas west of U.S. 29 saw 7 inches and 8 inches, according to the Newsplex.

Eggleston said multiple bands of heavy rain yesterday “overwhelmed our local and regional resources,” and Albemarle County declared a state of emergency around 11:45pm so rescuers could request additional resources. Currently, a water rescue team from Lynchburg is helping search for the two victims.

One driver whose car began to wash away in the same area was able to escape the vehicle and was rescued, said Eggleston.

At least 10 water rescues have been made so far, and more rain is in the forecast today. The chief said an “unstable weather front” will be moving through the area.

“We’re possibly preparing for a repeat of last night,” he said. Any additional rain will make waterways swell to the same dangerous levels.

“Please do not drive through standing water,” he says. “Turn around.”

The storm has caused county schools to close for the day, multiple road closures and damage to the Albemarle County Service Authority treatment plant, so customers can expect little to no water pressure, according to Eggleston. He will begin to assess the full damage this afternoon.

Route 33 over the Skyline Drive at Swift Run Gap between Greene and Rockingham counties is closed because of mudslides.

Azalea, Riverview and Darden Towe parks, Chris Greene Lake, Meadowcreek Golf Course and city spray grounds are closed because of considerable damage and flooding.

Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in the westbound lanes of Interstate 64 at the 113 mile marker today around 7:20am, and one person has died. It is unclear whether the crash was weather-related.

Updated May 31 at 11:30am.