Deschutes, now pouring in Virginia

Rejoice, craft beer lovers, because one of the best in the West is heading out East. That’s right—Deschutes beer is now available in stores and on tap in Virginia.

Since their modest beginnings in 1988 as a small public house in Bend, Oregon, Deschutes Brewery has been making some of the tastiest craft beers out west. The family and employee-owned brewery first came to prominence with their acclaimed Black Butte Porter, and has been brewing amazing, award-winning beers since.

Now, after nearly 30 years of commitment in Oregon to brewing delicious beer, maintaining sustainable and environmentally-conscious facilities, and having an all-around great time engaging with the community, Deschutes is opening a new chapter—and a new brewery—here in Virginia. They plan on bringing the same standards, sense of community and, most importantly, the same delicious beer, to their new facilities being built in Roanoke.

And until the doors open for tours and tastings, you can find Deschutes beer on tap and on shelves across Virginia. From their mouthwateringly juicy Fresh Squeezed IPA and quintessentially Northwest Pale Ale, Mirror Pond, to their tasty seasonals like Hop Slice and Armory XPA, Deschutes has a brew for every type of beer lover.

