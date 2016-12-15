December Abode: On stands now!

This month’s Abode takes a peek inside a Lewis and Clark Building condo, a closer look at Montpelier’s Claude Moore Hall, a critical eye toward public spaces and more. Here’s what you’ll find:

This month’s featured home:

Photo: Stephen Barling

When homeowner Bonnie Bond moved from Florida to Charlottesville and bought a condo in downtown’s Lewis and Clark Building, she had an extensive renovation project ahead of her. The condo showed signs of normal wear and tear, of course, but the previous owner—an expressive local artist—had used the entire home as her canvas. Read more here.

Garden green: