Commonwealth Restaurant & Skybar revamps menu, under new management

  • LEAVE A COMMENT
Smoked trout dip will be a new menu item when Commonwealth Restaurant & Skybar relaunches with a new menu from Harrison Keevil and Will Richey Monday, September 4. Photo by Sara Miller Smoked trout dip will be a new menu item when Commonwealth Restaurant & Skybar relaunches with a new menu from Harrison Keevil and Will Richey Monday, September 4. Photo by Sara Miller
Living


8/31/17 at 10:12 AM

Commonwealth Restaurant and Skybar is getting a makeover. And, it’s bringing in some industry experts: restaurateur Will Richey and chef Harrison Keevil. Co-founder of Ten Course Hospitality, Richey has to his name The Alley LightThe BebederoBrasserie SaisonThe Pie ChestRevolutionary Soup and The Whiskey Jar. Keevil meanwhile co-owned Brookville restaurant with his wife before closing last year and opening Keevil & Keevil Grocery and Kitchen in Belmont. Richey and Keevil have helped the Commonwealth kitchen team revamp the menu, while Ten Course Hospitality will take over management of the restaurant. Commonwealth’s kitchen team, led by chef Reggie Calhoun, will remain.

The result is what Richey calls “modern Virginia cuisine,” food grounded in Virginia’s culinary traditions but also drawing on cultures that have shaped what Virginia is today. A devout pork lover, Keevil is particularly excited about the pork rinds with pork dip and the smoked trout dip. The new Commonwealth launches Monday, September 4.

For more details and the story behind the changes, see the full preview by C-VILLE food writer Simon Davidson at The Charlottesville 29.

 

Leave a Comment

Comment Policy