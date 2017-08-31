Commonwealth Restaurant & Skybar revamps menu, under new management

By
Alexa Nash
|
Fifth Street Station is serving up another helping of restaurants, which includes a second location for a Corner favorite, and a Manassas-based traditional Thai restaurant. Jersey Mike’s Subs: Grab a submarine sandwich from the New Jersey-bred chain at one of the newest additions to its
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
FAMILY Beauty and the Beast Sunday, September 3 Bring a chair or blanket to this movie on the green, and watch the sunset and a Disney classic. Free, 8:30-10:30pm. Boar’s Head Resort, 200 Ednam Dr. (855) 615-7587. NONPROFIT Charlottesville Women’s Four Miler Saturday, September 2 Help
By
Jackson Landers
|
L.L. Bean opened in Charlottesville a few weeks ago, which may be as much of a cultural milestone as the arrival of a Trader Joe’s. The new store at the Shops at Stonefield arrives at a time when the outdoor business is in a state of upheaval on the north end of Charlottesville. Woodbrook
By
Julia Stumbaugh
|
When riding a UVA bus, you tend to see quite a few student-athletes. One day, while on a bus heading toward the John Paul Jones Arena, UVA Director of Transportation Rebecca White turned around and asked the two men sitting behind her, “Are you guys athletes?” They said yes, so she asked what
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
NONPROFIT Splash 4 a Cure 5K Saturday, August 26 Get your sweat on during a 5K and then jump into a pool party, all for the Ishan Gala Foundation, which supports families of children who have cancer. Free-$45, 7:30-11am. ACAC, 200 Four Seasons Drive. 234-4644. FAMILY National Dog Day
By
Alexa Nash
|
The Corner has a new addition in time for the start of the school year. Corner Juice Bar at 1509 University Avenue offers cold-pressed organic juices, fruit smoothies, acai bowls and paninis. Co-owner Joseph Linzon (who also co-owns Roots Natural Kitchen) says the business is filling the need
By
Jessica Luck
|
Family Night Sky Festival Monday, August 21 This festival includes various events from Friday, August 18 to Monday, August 21, culminating in a solar eclipse viewing at 2:40pm Monday. $25 per vehicle park entry, good for seven days. Various times. Shenandoah National Park, 3655 U.S. Hwy. 211 E.
By
Alexa Nash
|
Sitting at the edge of IX Art Park is the new Three Notch’d Brewery restaurant and production facility, which will top out at 11,000 square feet between the indoor and outdoor spaces. The setup is similar to a traditional beer garden, but bigger, and Three Notch’d says it will be the largest
By
Alexa Nash
|
Have your cake and eat it, too: The newly launched Sliced. Cake Bar offers homemade cake by the slice, buttercream shots and cake flights (like a beer flight, but with cake). Co-owners Megan and Rock Watson got the idea after visiting a popular Dallas cake bar. Only Rock thought the sweet
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
FAMILY Peach Festival Saturday, August 12 Enjoy everyone’s favorite summer fruit in cakes, pies, cobblers and crêpes. Bring the whole family for a variety of children’s activities, including a bounce house. Free, 8am- 3pm. Westover United Methodist Church, 2801 Fredericksburg Rd., Ruckersville.
By
Alexa Nash
|
Summer in Charlottesville can be brutal, and this year is no exception (our car’s temperature display read 104 degrees last week!). Relief comes in many forms, but, let’s be honest, an icy, frozen treat on a scorching day is the ultimate refresher. Whether it’s a guacamole sundae at La Flor
By
Erin Scala
|
Several decades into Virginia’s booming post-Prohibition wine economy, we are starting to home in on some special vineyard sites throughout the state. In France, you’ll find heavily protected and coveted grand cru and premier cru sites; in other wine-centric countries you’ll find similar
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
FAMILY Lammas Harvest Fair Saturday, August 5 This celebration of the first harvest makes history fun for the whole family. Learn about old-time farm life in demonstrations of everything from pounding yams to ironwork. Pay what you will, 9am-5pm. Frontier Culture Museum, 1290 Richmond Ave.,
By
Jackson Landers
|
As competition has grown among Charlottesville’s high-end grocery stores, a trend has emerged of adding bars. I’ve walked past these odd grocery store bars countless times but it has never occurred to me to pull up a stool and order a glass of beer before picking up milk and vegetables. Which
By
Alexa Nash
|
A quick to-go bite to eat on the Downtown Mall is sometimes hard find, but Andy McClure, owner of the Virginian Restaurant Company, is making it easier with the opening of Penny Heart, a new lunch spot and small event venue that’s going into the former 11 Months space. “Our fast casual options
By
Erin Scala
|
Here in Charlottesville, there’s great enthusiasm for our local wines. The Monticello AVA (American Viticultural Area) loyalty is so hyper-local, in fact, it’s easy to forget there are wineries in other parts of the state. This week, I put down my glass of Crosé to explore another Virginia wine
By
Alexa Nash
|
Imagine making a reservation for a seat at a movie theater, knowing that your meal could match the movie you’re watching—and it’s all delivered to you. That reality exists at Alamo Drafthouse at 5th Street Station, which opened July 20. The theater features seven screens, with rocking theater
By
Alexa Nash
|
My Chocolate Shoppe on the Downtown Mall has closed, but owner and chocolatier Mary Beth Schellhammer isn’t giving up candy for good—she’s started Clean Conscience Chocolates, a line of paleo, vegan, organic, non-GMO, gluten- and dairy-free sweet treats. “I cannot continue to contribute to our
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
FAMILY Bottle cap crafts Wednesday, July 19 Make your own necklaces, key rings, magnets and other trinkets using bottle caps, glue and magazine cutouts. Grades six to 12, registration required. Free, 3:30-5pm. Greene County Library, 222 Main St., Stanardsville. 985-5227. NONPROFIT Square dance
By
Mike Fietz
|
It has to be an allergy, right? She’s been sneezing for the last few days, and her eyes are watering up. She lives indoors, and probably hasn’t met another cat since her days in the animal shelter. It just doesn’t make sense that she could have caught anything. Such is the weird truth of feline