Commissioned artists depict WWI in prints at the Fralin

To many 21st-century minds, World War I is remembered as a prequel to its bigger, apocalyptic follow-up. Yet the original deadly global confrontation, now 100 years in the past, produced unfathomable casualty totals and introduced industrialized and chemical warfare. “The Great War: Printmakers of World War I” from the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts at The Fralin Museum of Art at UVA is a poignant and sometimes patriotic collection of works capturing the extended emotional reach of the conflict in a way that photography’s instantaneous realism never could.

After little more than four years of intense fighting, the results of the naively nicknamed War to End All Wars left enduring scars across the planet—especially on those who witnessed the brutality of combat on the front lines. A select group of officially appointed American and British war artists—skilled illustrators, etchers and painters—were commissioned as captains in the U.S. Corps of Engineers and contracted by the British to relay the experiences of the conflict firsthand.

For a show of just more than two dozen works on the same theme, “The Great War” offers a wide range of styles: gritty geometric forms, buoyant, hazy impressions and deep ink valleys abutting explosions of blossoming light masterfully drawn from bright, empty spaces. George Clausen’s lithograph, “Making Guns: The Furnace” (1917), does a remarkable job eliciting white-hot highlights from the surrounding contrast of darkness. The forging of a monolithic gun barrel and its awe-inspiring spark shower appear spewing above a singular factory worker, dwarfing his silhouetted figure.

The drypoint pieces, “France at Her Furnaces” (1917) and “Zero. A Sixty-Five Pounder Opening Fire” (1920), by self-taught etcher James McBey, are equally striking in their elegant use of ink to replicate massive blasts of heat and firepower. McBey, who was first sent to Normandy as part of the Army Printing and Stationery Service, employs perspective in the former work to send the eye directly into the blinding heart of a French munitions factory; though the workers toil, they appear neither discouraged nor oppressed. A year later, McBey was officially appointed to follow the Sinai and Palestine campaign, and the Scottish war artist again makes judicious use of overwhelming light and forceful lines in the latter work. He deftly eradicates from our sight the entire twilight Palestinian landscape and the intended Turkish position targets in the distance. With one of the foreground soldiers desperately covering his ears, it’s a shock-and-awe moment booming and flashing with dominating, forceful might.

Another stunning etching by McBey, “Dawn. The Camel Patrol Setting Out” (1919), unveils the slow, sunbaked slog of Australian riders making their way toward a seemingly endless horizon on Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula. The desert sands simmer in the low-lying expanse, while less than a dozen darkened figures of men and beasts are engulfed by a painfully bright and unforgiving sky. McBey’s lightly textured lines along the top hint at a semi-circular slice representing an immeasurably massive solar body without end.

As McBey’s camel riders show the British Empire’s difficulties maintaining a presence against the Ottoman forces in the Middle Eastern climate, Emil Orlik’s aquatint, “Austrian Munitions Column on the Serbian Border” (1915), shows horseback infantry facing the imposing task of traversing a bone-chilling cold and mountainous territory. The Czech-born Berlin artist’s piece contains stylistic touches reminiscent of a less detailed Japanese landscape print, but the Central Powers soldiers oppose nature as a problem to overcome, not something to admire, despite its majestic, snowy shoulders.

Kerr Eby’s etching and sandpaper ground “Shadows” (1936) provides another forbidding display of the soldiers’ daily struggle. A line of dispirited Americans shuffles through a war-torn area by moonlight, their helmeted heads downcast in exhaustion. Having served in the U.S. Army, the artist was put to work creating camouflage on the Western Front in 1917, and his etching, “Dawn, the 75’s Follow Up” (1919), contains the exquisite detail of his experience. Crosshatching of building façades and wet, muddy ground reflect vividly in his lines, while infantrymen, weighed down by their packs, traverse another desolate town recently hit by conflict.

More detailed etching can be found in Muirhead Bone’s lithographs. Having the distinction of holding the very first honorary rank of British war artist when he was appointed in May 1916, the Scottish draftsman, who had fought to create the position, shows his tenacity and knack for recreating complex details. His hard-edged works of naval shipyards and decimated architectural structures were sold to support the war effort, and here, give another view of the intricacies required for war on such a grand scale.

Originally shown in Richmond during the second half of 2014, “The Great War” is just a small sampling of the Frank Raysor print collection. This selection from the promised gift to VMFA totals 10,000 works on paper and spans 500 years of graphic art.