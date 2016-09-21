When all else fails, choose carbs: That’s the motto of this issue of Knife & Fork, in which we introduce you (or remind you of) 20 perfect comfort foods. Here’s what you’ll find inside:
- Chef Ryan Collins’ autumn favorites (plus a recipe!)
- MarieBette’s homemade marshmallows.
- Tucker Yoder takes on Timbercreek.
- A pearl of wisdom on local oysters.
- Five secret beer cocktails to order.
- The classic cauliflower treatment.
- Your Thanksgiving turkey‘s second act.
- Scott Stadium’s seasonal big sellers.
- One nation, under pie.
Plus, this month’s features:
Divine comfort foods
Warm, creamy, cheesy, tender, buttery—this issue, we’re serving up a gooey forkful of comfort foods to tuck into. From grilled cheese to chili, these dishes will melt the chilliest of hearts (and hands, if you’re wrapping yours around a bowl of tomato soup). Read more here.
Wine and dine
Ever thought about your Virginia wine bucket list? Our wine columnist, Erin Scala, spills, er, spells it out for you in this issue, with 10 perfect spots for sipping (and what to eat while you’re there). Sharpen your pencils—and don’t forget to hydrate. Read more here.