Photo: Tom McGovern
Knife&Fork


9/21/16 at 1:38 PM

When all else fails, choose carbs: That’s the motto of this issue of Knife & Fork, in which we introduce you (or remind you of) 20 perfect comfort foods. Here’s what you’ll find inside:

Plus, this month’s features:

Photo: Tom McGovern
Photo: Tom McGovern

Divine comfort foods

Warm, creamy, cheesy, tender, buttery—this issue, we’re serving up a gooey forkful of comfort foods to tuck into. From grilled cheese to chili, these dishes will melt the chilliest of hearts (and hands, if you’re wrapping yours around a bowl of tomato soup). Read more here.

Parallel 38 owner Justin Ross says a glass of Michael Shaps Cabernet Franc is the right accompaniment to the restaurant's roasted pork belly dish. Photo: Rammelkamp Foto
Photo: Rammelkamp Foto

Wine and dine

Ever thought about your Virginia wine bucket list? Our wine columnist, Erin Scala, spills, er, spells it out for you in this issue, with 10 perfect spots for sipping (and what to eat while you’re there). Sharpen your pencils—and don’t forget to hydrate. Read more here.

