Color plays an important role in any wedding—it shows up everywhere, from the flowers to the napkins. Yellow is cheerful, white is classic, pink expresses romance and green suggests new beginnings. Especially, as any of the next three couples can tell you, a deep shade of emerald. While Katie Jenkins knew it would pop in pictures (and spent much time finding the exact shade, ordering multiple fabric swatches until she pinpointed one with the right amount of brightness), Jenna Llewellyn had her custom gown dip-dyed the rich color, hoping to capture a natural, bohemian vibe. And then there’s Christine Mahoney and John Kluge, who took inspiration from their Scottish and Irish roots, accenting attire and place settings with a saturated palette. Whatever the inspiration, these couples are in agreement: It’s easy being green.