City cop charged with sodomy denied bond

Christopher Seymore, an ex-officer with the Charlottesville Police Department, appeared in the city’s general district court via webcam December 2. Charged the previous day with two counts of forcible sodomy, he was denied bond until he can meet with his court-appointed attorney.

Seymore, 35, was employed with the CPD for 18 months and terminated December 1, the day of his arrest. In court, he testified that he lives in Richmond with his wife, 6-year-old daughter and 15-week-old son.

His wife told Judge Robert Downer she did not want to testify.

“There is nothing more important to the members of the Charlottesville Police Department than the trust of the citizens we serve,” Police Chief Al Thomas said in a press release. “To have that trust violated by one of our own deeply affects all members of this agency as well as the community. We will not tolerate misconduct by our officers and citizen complaints will be investigated thoroughly and appropriate action taken.”

Seymore will appear for a preliminary hearing February 2.