On particularly prolific days, the sisters at Our Lady of the Angels Monastery might make 800 pounds of gouda, each 2-pound disc dipped in a protective red wax coating before being sold or shipped. Photo: John Robinson

Praise cheeses!

Crozet nuns make cheese to nourish the body and the soul

By Erin O’Hare

The 12 sisters of Our Lady of the Angels Monastery in Crozet rise early. Very early. Quarter past three in the morning, to be exact, when the sky is dark and the hillside is quiet and still.

It’s an hour when the heart and the mind are fresh says Sister Maria, one of the younger nuns at the monastery.

It’s an hour when the heart and mind are still as the hillside, adds Sister Barbara, who has lived at the monastery since it was founded in 1987. Together, they follow the Rule of Saint Benedict, a set of rules for monastic life that emphasizes peace, prayer and work, written by Benedict of Nursia in the sixth century.

The sisters’ morning routine consists of community prayer, then individual prayer, readings and Mass. They shower, eat breakfast, make their beds—regular morning things. Some mornings, they head to the cheese barn just down the hill from the church and make cheese, creamy gouda with a mild flavor that, among other things, makes a deliciously melty grilled cheese sandwich.

Sister Barbara Smickel shows off the fromage of the nuns’ labor. Photo: John Robinson

The sisters at Our Lady of the Angels come from all over the world to live a modest, fulfilling life in Crozet. Sister Barbara grew up in Southern California and Sister Maria in Spain; they have a sister from Haiti and another from India, each of them called to religious life for a different reason. While the monastery receives generous donations from various folks in the community and from all over, the sisters have living expenses just like anyone else—groceries, toiletries, doctor’s appointments, eyeglasses—and they support themselves with their cheese business. Plus, adds Sister Barbara, the profits allow them to “give something to the poor.”

The gouda begins with a Mountain Milk Hauling delivery of whole milk that comes from grass-fed cows raised on a Mennonite farm over the mountain. “It’s really great milk,” says Sister Maria, who oversees the cheese production process. It’s visibly “creamy, beautiful milk.” The day after the milk arrives at the monastery, a few sisters walk down the hill to the cheese barn to begin the pasteurization process by 4am. “It’s a really nice hour to start pasteurizing milk,” Sister Maria says with a warm laugh that echoes through the hallway below the chapel stairs.

Once the milk has been pasteurized—heated to a temperature that kills any harmful bacteria present in the milk—it’s cooled to between 88 and 90 degrees and transferred into the cheese vat, which Sister Maria says looks something like “a mini swimming pool,” industrialized.

Making cheese is a multi-step process that includes separating the curds and whey (left), then pumping the whey out into the pre-press vat to act as a landing pad for the curds (right). Photo: John Robinson

Then it’s time to add the cultures to the vat full of pasteurized milk. “I call them ‘my creatures,’ because they do a big job, so they deserve some respect,” Sister Maria says. Using paddles, the sisters stir the cultures into the milk before adding the rennet, a coagulant; the cultures rapidly raise the acidity of the milk by consuming the milk sugars (i.e. lactose) and converting it to lactic acid, disabling certain bacteria to help the rennet better separate milk into solid curds (used in the cheese) and liquid whey (a byproduct). Then there’s more stirring, separating, cutting, over and over until the cheese mixture is of the right consistency—like that of Jell-O or custard.

From there, they slowly add hot water to raise the temperature of the curds in order to make the curds more even in texture, a crucial step in the making of exquisitely smooth gouda.

Then, the whey is flushed away and curds are cut by hand and packed into forms, pressed into approximately 2-pound discs and immersed in a salt brine before curing in a refrigeration room. The entire process takes a full day, and the sisters still have to pray, clean, cook and participate in various religious duties depending on the liturgical season.

In the four days after the cheese is made, a special rind is hand-painted on each individual cheese, which allows the cheese to breathe as it ages. Before a cheese is sold or shipped, it’s dipped in a bright red protective wax coating.

This is all pretty standard for gouda, a type of cheese that originated in the city of Gouda (pronounced “how-da,” not “goo-da”) in the Netherlands. But there’s a secret ingredient in the Our Lady of the Angels gouda: As the sisters make the cheese, they pray for the people who will later eat it.

People often include prayer requests along with their cheese orders—for sick family members, for upcoming weddings or births. “We know about these things, and we know that each family, each person, has their own difficulties and struggles, and also dreams and hopes. So we pray for that. It’s our way of reaching out,” of connecting with others outside the monastery, says Sister Maria.

Sister Barbara, who oversees the business end of things, estimates the sisters make cheese about 32 times per year, and on particularly prolific cheese-making days, they might make 800 pounds of cheese. When all is said and done, they produce around 20,000 pounds (10 tons) of cheese each year. About 75 percent of the sales are mail and online orders, while the other 25 percent comes directly from the monastery. Anyone can drive up to the church, ring the bell and a sister will come help with a purchase.

Sister Barbara wants more local folks to know that while the sisters spend much of their time up on the hillside in Crozet, they venture into Charlottesville often—always while wearing their religious habits, so that they’re easy to identify—to buy groceries, visit the doctor and run other errands. And they welcome visitors at the monastery, too.

Sister Maria imagines that many people believe that monastic life is leisurely. And while it’s a peaceful life and it’s a disciplined one—cheese-making, in particular, is hard work. It helps the nuns stay grounded and connected to the many people in the world who work hard for their earnings. “It’s not like we are a few feet above everyone else,” she says, adding that days are not given easily to anyone. “Our life is not something strange,” says Sister Maria. “It’s real. In the same way our cheese is real and good and creamy, so is our life.”

Our Lady of the Angels Monastery. Photo: John Robinson

What makes it so gouda?

The Our Lady of the Angels gouda is the perfect buy for all you Goldilockses of the cheese counters. “Easy eating, not too strong, not too mild, but just right,” says Feast! cheesemonger and cheese buyer Sara Adduci, adding, “it’s such a comfort cheese for us.” She especially loves telling her customers that this cheese is made by a group of nuns who use it to support their lifestyle.

Adduci suggests putting it on a cheeseboard paired with sweet peach chutney from the Virginia Chutney Company and, if you’re tempted, a glass of Early Mountain Vineyards rosé. It also makes a slammin’ grilled cheese and adds a little extra creaminess to scrambled eggs.

The sisters have a gouda consumption method, too: Toast two slices of bread, top the toast with a few slices of gouda and nuke the whole thing for about 20 seconds. “It’s irresistible,” says Sister Barbara. “It was made to melt!”—EO