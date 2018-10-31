Changing the narrative: VAFF’s Light House Shorts to feature original film on black male achievement

By Adriana Wells

The Virginia Film Festival will screen an original documentary by four local young black men during its Light House Studio Shorts event.

This past summer, Daniel Fairley II, the City of Charlottesville’s youth opportunity coordinator, sought to bring attention to the achievements of a number of black men in the Charlottesville community. Fairley selected four teens, ages 14 to 18, to write, film, produce, and edit a documentary that showcases not only the talent of the subjects, but also the filmmakers. Clarence Green, filmmaker and visual storytelling instructor at Tandem Friends School, offered them guidance.

The documentary is only one step in the ambitious Changing the Narrative project, which, in the wake of the events of August 11 and 12, 2017, aims to keep local students engaged in (and in some cases, leading) conversations about race and racism in Charlottesville. That the VAFF will screen the film is an indication that this advocacy has the potential to reach beyond local bounds.

The Light House Studio Shorts begin at 5:30 pm this Thursday at The Vinegar Hill Theatre, and the event is free and open to the public.