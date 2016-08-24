Catch music legend Peter Wolf at Lockn’

In the early ’80s, at the advent of the new MTV era, Peter Wolf led one of the most popular rock ‘n’ roll bands on the airwaves. The high-energy blues of Boston’s The J. Geils Band formed around John Geils’ guitar licks and the innovative use of rock harmonica, but it was frontman and radio DJ Wolf who—drawing comparisons to Mick Jagger thanks to his acrobatic stage presence, raw shimmy and vocal dexterity—propelled the band up the charts with “Come Back,” “Centerfold,” “Freeze Frame” and “Love Stinks.”

Wolf, 70, released his eighth studio album, A Cure For Loneliness, in April and will perform at Lockn’ on Friday night.

C-VILLE Weekly: What inspires you as an artist at this point in your career?

Peter Wolf: Always my love of music, just reaching for a record and giving it a spin helps me to keep writing and recording relevant music.

How would you describe The J. Geils Band’s cultural impact on music during the height of its popularity…and the band’s legacy?

It presented, to a large majority of the listening audience, artists and genres many people were unaware of at the time.

How has rock ‘n’ roll changed?

Through technology.

Can you tell us one pro and one con of being a musician

in a successful band?

Pro…meeting musicians who I always admired.

Do you ever get back in the seat as a radio DJ?

Yes, and I always enjoy doing it when I can.

What do you currently listen to?

All kinds of music.

Tell us a story about your greatest rock-star moment.

No one greatest moment, but many, such as working with Merle Haggard, Mick Jagger and Aretha Franklin.

What can fans at Lockn’ expect to hear during your

set on Friday?

A mix of solo and Geils performed by a great group of musicians.