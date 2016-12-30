C-VILLE’s most-read stories of 2016

12/30/16 at 8:00 AM

In honor of saying good-bye to 2016, here’s a rundown of the 16 most-read stories published on our website in the last year.

  1. Sole mates: Anthony Gill will rock Jordans for the big day
  2. Heroin overdose: Friends grieve 25-year-old’s death
  3. Sunny Ortiz of Widespread Panic on what’s next after 30 years
  4. Concealed-carry rattles some ACAC members
  5. Serve-yourself bar offers unique experiences 
  6. Former Farmington president sued for allegedly stealing $7 million
  7. Bronco Mendenhall plays by his own rules
  8. Donuts to dolmas, a day of eating in Charlottesville
  9. Love v. Huguely hearing presents a new version of Yeardley’s death
  10. Robert Davis receives pardon
  11. Going for gold: UVA sends 18 Olympians to Rio
  12. The Local owners overhaul Belmont BBQ 
  13. UVA student sentenced to prison in North Korea
  14. Rally to remove Robert E. Lee statue brings flagwavers
  15. 13 years later: Robert Davis’ new life as a free man
  16. Cheer leader: 48-year-old tries out to be a Saintsation

