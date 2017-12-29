C-VILLE’s most-read stories of 2017

C-VILLE’s most-read stories of 2017
12/29/17 at 9:45 AM

As we turn the page on 2017, we look back at the top 17 stories from our website this year.

1.  Sticker shock: Charlottesville health insurance premiums spike to highest in nation

2. Domestic violence victim Whitney French touched the lives of many

3. The kids are alt-right: Your guide to the new crop of white nationalists

4. Unite the Right counter events, business closings

5. United we stand: Charlottesville says no to hate

6. Candid Cantwell: An afternoon with the ‘Crying Nazi’

7. Police show up at activists’ doors

8. KKK rally peaceful, police tear gas protesters afterward

9. Haves and have nots: Unity concert divides Charlottesville

10. Robert Davis’ mother killed in head-on collision

11. ‘Fuller truth’: Love v. Huguely hearing presents new version of Yeardley’s death

12. A quick chat with Phil Lesh: Grateful Dead bassist talks Lockn’ return and missing Jerry

13. Police expect thousands, closed streets downtown August 12

14. A KKK grand dragon goes on the record

15. Victor Dandridge III sued for allegedly stealing $7 million

16. Miller’s time: Candidate arrested in mall shout-down

17. A new page: Longtime 10th and Page residents are seeing a shift in the neighborhood

