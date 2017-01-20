C-VILLE Live with The Hill and Wood

Sam Bush of The Hill and Wood and Colin Killalea (musician and producer with White Star Sound) stopped by C-VILLE’s office for a C-VILLE Live session this week to play a few songs off the band’s new record, When You Go.

C-VILLE’s Arts and Living reporter Erin O’Hare chatted with Bush about the making of the album and the thought process behind it.

Watch the video below to see a live version of “The Tide Decides” off When You Go. To see the full C-VILLE Live session, go to our Facebook page.