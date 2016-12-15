Brookville Restaurant to serve last meal this weekend

Brookville Restaurant will serve its final meal—a brunch—this Sunday, December 18, from 10am to 2pm.

“Every restaurant has a lifetime and Brookville has come to the end of its,” chef Harrison Keevil wrote in an e-mail shortly after making the announcement. He and his wife, Jennifer Keevil, opened Brookville, known for its farm-to-table comfort food—egg dishes, biscuits, chicken and waffles, chocolate chip cookies, bacon, bacon and more bacon—on the Downtown Mall in July 2010.

The Keevils will continue to serve local food at Keevil & Keevil Grocery and Kitchen at 703 Hinton Ave. in Belmont. They opened the shop in July of this year.

Going forward, “we will put all of our creative focus on Keevil & Keevil,” Harrison says, by expanding sandwich offerings at the shop and starting take-away hot dinners in January. “We are very excited to spend more time in Belmont,” he says.

“My fondest memories are the smiling faces that Jennifer and I had the privilege of taking care of. We got into this industry because we love to take care of people through our food and service, and all of those people that trusted us [enough] to make the journey up our stairs will be forever watched in my memory and heart,” he says.