In brief: Who’s a racist, Miller time and more

Armed robbery season in swing

Along with the influx of students come reports of muggings: September 4 around 11pm in the 400 block of Rugby Road; August 31 around the 800 block of Cabell Avenue; August 30 in the 300 block of Sixth Street SE; and August 21 around midnight in the 1500 block of Gordon Avenue.

Rolling Stone thwarted

Charlottesville Circuit Court Judge Richard Moore ruled September 1 against the magazine’s motion to kill Phi Kappa Psi fraternity’s $26 million lawsuit. The brothers say author Sabrina Rubin Erdely defamed them in her now-debunked article “A Rape On Campus,” in which she placed a horrific sexual assault in their frat house.

No. 1 in this poll

Business Insider ranked UVA the best public college in the nation, citing four of its undergraduate schools (arts and sciences, architecture, engineering and nursing), and its 600 student clubs and 25 varsity sports, or the university’s “work hard, play hard mentality,” as they like to call it.

Paint the town burnt orange

UVA head football coach Bronco Mendenhall’s (below) debut game against the University of Richmond starts the season with an inglorious 37-20 loss to the Spiders.

More beer! (and jobs)

MillerCoors will create 27 new jobs by expanding its Shenandoah brewery—a $60 million investment. It’s responsible for domestic favorites such as Coors Light, Miller Light, Redd’s and Henry’s Hard Soda, and also brews Leinenkugel’s Summer Shandy and Blue Moon Belgian White Ale.

Mary Baldwin grows up

Staunton’s Mary Baldwin College, which opened as a women’s college in 1842, is kicking off its 175th year by changing its name to Mary Baldwin University and expanding to a larger course catalogue than ever before.

Be Uncommon

This student housing complex, located just 0.2 miles from Grounds at 1000 W. Main St., opened for residents August 12. It offers a slew of amenities including a full gym, private workout room, pool, sundeck, grilling station, media center, reservable private study room, golf simulator and, perhaps its biggest draw: a microbrewery. University students and craft beer-lovers, prepare yourself: Hardywood Brewery reps say they’ll be ready to welcome you to their first-floor location in October.

But don’t get too comfortable. Uncommon boasts being “the anti-one-size-fits-all” on its website—whatever that means.

Bedrooms: 355

Current residents: 354

Rent: $699-$1,449

By the Numbers

Help line

The Charlottesville Salvation Army’s annual telethon will air from 6-8pm September 13 on CBS19 and WCHV 107.5 FM. Here’s a look at the impact the Salvation Army had on our community in 2015.

More than 56,000 meals served to guests at its Ridge Street facility

27,000 nights of lodging

More than $100,000 given to Charlottesville and Albemarle County residents to prevent utility disconnections

Quote of the week

Dylan Roof is racist. Anyone who thinks black lives don’t matter is racist.

Anyone who doesn’t think that all lives matter is racist. Suggesting that local

law enforcement should help federal law enforcement to uphold the law

is not racist.—5th District congressional candidate Tom Garrett responds to the Democratic Party of Virginia’s portrayal of him as a racist.