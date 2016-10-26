In brief: White deer mourned, Draego dropped and more

Deerly beloved

Photo Erin O’Hare

One of two cherished white deer often spotted in the Fry’s Spring neighborhood was struck and killed by a car on Jefferson Park Avenue Extended around 3pm October 23. Deer-lovers, who have christened the creature names such as “Enchanted” and “Half & Half” on Facebook, created a sidewalk memorial to their friend in the 2400 block of JPA. A note reads, “RIP unicorn. Thank you for the magic.”

While more than 200 Facebook users have expressed their sentiments, Janice Kaltenbach may have said it best: “My heart is breaking!! She was so beautiful! And a reminder to us all that ‘different’ can be a good thing and valued.”

Locals sue to extend voter registration

October 17 was the last day to register to vote in Virginia—and the system crashed. Charlottesville residents Kathy and Michael Kern tried to register multiple times October 16 and 17, and on October 18 became plaintiffs in a federal lawsuit. A judge extended registration to October 21.

Free speech case flounders

Jeff Fogel, who was representing Joe Draego in his suit against Charlottesville after he was dragged out of a City Council meeting, filed a motion October 18 to be removed as Draego’s attorney because their relationship “has deteriorated to the point I can no longer effectively communicate with him,” Fogel said.

Homicide arrest

Pierre Gerard Augustine, 26, was arrested October 18 and charged in the November 21, 2015, slaying of Floyd Randolph Alston Jr., 31, during a home invasion and attempted robbery on South First Street.

Another hazing lawsuit

Aidan Howard, a former UVA first-year football player, filed suit October 14 against UVA President Teresa Sullivan, athletics director Craig Littlepage, coaches Marques Hagans and Famika Anae, and players Doni Dowling and David Eldridge, the Daily Progress reports. Howard was barely on the team a month before alleged bullying and a locker room fight resulted in an injury and his abrupt departure from the team.

Influential teen

Gavin Grimm makes Time magazine’s 2016 list for his battle to use the boy’s bathroom at his Gloucester high school. Grimm’s case will be decided by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Friendship Court shooting

Ty Quane Pertell Gregory was arrested and charged with malicious wounding and two felony gun offenses in connection with an October 5 shooting of a man in the 400 block of Garrett Street.

Courts await final ruling

The renovation and expansion of the Albemarle County court system has been on the table for years, and just as a final decision was within reach, the Board of Supervisors called for revisiting the proposal—and adding four more.

Proposals

1. Downtown/Levy Opera House expansion: $39.7 million

The original proposal calls for renovating the opera house, demolishing existing structures and building a new three-story general district court with room for the county and city.

2. Relocate county and city general district courts to County Office Building: $37.7 million

Construct a three-story addition to the McIntire Road building. A partial relocation of government operations would be required. Minimal parking reconfiguration.

3. Relocate the county’s general district court to the County Office Building: $27 million

A three-story addition with little disruption to existing operations and no relocation of government staff.

4. Relocate county general district and circuit courts to County Office Building: $32.8 million

Requires parking expansion and partial displacement of existing operations.

5. Relocate county general district and circuit courts to new county site: $30.9 million

Construct a new 85,000-square-foot complex in the county with 350 parking spaces. Requires voter referendum to move county courts and seat.

Source: Albemarle County

Quote of the week

“Whoever is taking the [Clinton/Kaine] signs is leaving the Jane Dittmar signs.”

—Fluvanna resident Mark Crockett, whose Clinton sign lasted one day before it was swiped.