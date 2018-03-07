In brief: Unregulated militia, the sixth man and more

August 12 bills killed

After white supremacists invaded Charlottesville with violent clashes that left activist Heather Heyer dead and the community traumatized, legislators carried bills to the General Assembly to give localities more muscle in avoiding such gatherings in the future. Attorney General Mark Herring also wrote a couple of bills to combat white supremacist violence—to no avail.

Senator Creigh Deeds

Allow Charlottesville and Albemarle to prohibit the carrying of firearms in public.

Prohibit impersonating armed forces personnel.

Prohibit wearing clothing or carrying weaponry commonly associated with military combat at permitted events.

Delegate David Toscano

Allow Charlottesville and Albemarle to prohibit carrying firearms with high-capacity magazines.

Allow any locality to prohibit carrying firearms at permitted events.

Localities may remove war memorials.

Attorney General Mark Herring

Define domestic terrorism as violence committed with the intent of instilling fear based on one’s race, religion, national origin, gender or sexual orientation. The state police superintendent could designate domestic terrorism organizations.

Paramilitary activity is unlawful if done with intent to intimidate with firearms, explosives or incendiary devices.

In brief

Power-less

Dominion Energy says it’s restored power to 42,000 customers in Albemarle following the nor’easter that hit the area starting March 1. At press time 721 were still without electricity.

“We’re like a mosquito on the giant’s ankle.”—Kay Ferguson about anti-Dominion protesters

ACC accolades

Virginia secured the No. 1 seed and won its final home game of the season against Notre Dame March 3. Tony Bennett was named ACC Coach of the Year, Isaiah Wilkins was named Defensive Player of the Year and De’Andre Hunter was named Sixth Man of the Year.

NBC29 anchor dies

Sunrise and noon anchor Ken Jefferson, 65, died unexpectedly March 4 after a brief illness. According to NBC29, he began his broadcast career with a pirate radio station as a boy. He worked at WHIO in Dayton, Ohio, and WWSB in Sarasota, Florida, before coming to Charlottesville in 2011.

Free tampons in jail

The General Assembly passed a bill February 27 that provides free feminine hygiene products to women incarcerated in Virginia’s prisons and jails. Bills to eliminate the sales tax on menstrual supplies for the non-incarcerated died in House committees.

Cop-car escapee pleads guilty

Matthew W. Carver, 26, whose six-week crime spree last summer included breaking into a Crozet woman’s house and stealing her car, multiple B&Es and kicking out the window to escape from a patrol car while handcuffed and shackled, pleaded guilty to 21 felony counts February 28 in Albemarle Circuit Court. He’ll be sentenced June 6.

Not just talking turkey

When a tractor trailer overturned on Rockfish Gap Turnpike February 25, Albemarle police said on their Facebook page that several turkeys got loose and “enjoyed a night under the Crozet stars” until an animal control officer picked them up the next day and “safely wrangle[d] the rafter into a pretty sweet new ride courtesy of the ACPD.” A rafter is a group of turkeys.