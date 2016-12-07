In brief: Screwdrivered, Uber option and more

And the next election cycle begins

Joe Platania. Susan Parmar Photography

Charlottesville Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Joe Platania says he’ll seek his boss’ job in 2017. Commonwealth’s Attorney Dave Chapman plans to retire after 24 years as the city’s top prosecutor. And state Senator Bryce Reeves officially threw his hat into the lieutenant governor’s ring, vying with two other Republicans who want the nomination.

Screwdriver stabbing

City police say Keith Lamont Brooks, 40, stabbed a family member with a screwdriver December 3 at 4am in the 800 block of St. Charles Avenue and fled the scene before police arrived. He was arrested the following day without incident. Brooks’ rap sheet includes possession of cocaine, grand larceny, multiple probation violations and driving as a habitual offender.

Streak snapped

UVA men’s basketball’s 24 home game-winning streak ended December 3 when West Virginia’s Mountaineers cleaned house at JPJ with a 66-57 victory.

Rolling Stone rebuffs verdict

Nicole Eramo’s $3 million award is being challenged. Photo Eze Amos

The magazine filed motions December 5 asking a judge to overturn the jury’s $3 million award to UVA administrator Nicole Eramo, contending Eramo did not prove Rolling Stone and reporter Sabrina Erdely acted with actual malice in publishing “A Rape on Campus” in 2013.

Look out, Uber

Ride-share competitor Lyft began offering rides and gig economy jobs December 1. New passengers using the code VALOVE got $5 off their first ride.

Don’t give money to strangers who call

The Albemarle Sheriff’s Office is NOT demanding immediate payment of fines for skipping jury duty and warns of a holiday scam.

Quiz: Real or fake?

Albemarle County Police

Safety first

Police officers in America killed at least 28 juveniles and adults carrying BB or pellet guns in 2015, in instances in which the officers did not realize the firearms were fake. In preparation for every parent’s inevitable Christmas shopping frenzy, the Albemarle County and Charlottesville police departments are preparing a program to inform families of the dangers of buying and using these faux firearms.

“We’re hoping to prevent a local tragedy,” says ACPD Crime Prevention Specialist Andrew Gluba, adding that there have been several instances locally in which law enforcement officers encountered toy gun-toting juveniles. “We’re not saying don’t let your kids play with these, we’re saying educate them if they do,” he says.

How to help:

Don’t buy toy guns (i.e. BB/pellet/airsoft).

Talk to your kids about the dangers of how their toy guns can be perceived.

Teach them to put the gun down immediately if confronted by police or someone else.

Answer key: 1. Fake 2. Fake 3. Fake 4. Fake 5. Fake 6. Fake 7. Fake. All guns pictured were confiscated locally.

Quote of the week

“This whole issue of matters by the public is a tempest in a teapot. Just ignore it. You’ve got far more important things to do.”

—John Pfaltz at the December 5 City Council meeting, where petitioners sought to throw out new comment procedures