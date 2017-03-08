In Brief: Members only, additional candidates emerge and more

More candidates emerge

Charlottesville School Board member Amy Laufer announced a run for City Council February 27, and former Albemarle School Board chair Ned Gallaway wants the Democratic nomination for Albemarle’s Rio seat. BOS Chair Diantha McKeel seeks a second term representing the Jack Jouett District. And Angela Lynn again will challenge Weyers Cave Delegate Steve Landes for the 25th District seat.

Kitchen tragedy

Local chef Allie Redshaw was involved in a tragic accident the morning of March 1 when her right hand was caught in a meat grinder at Lampo Neapolitan Pizzeria. She was rushed to the UVA Medical Center, where her hand was amputated at the wrist. At press time, more than $100,000 had been raised for her and her family via a GoFundMe campaign.

“America isn’t a democracy.”

—U.S. Representative Tom Garrett on Twitter responding to complaints about his March 31 town hall lottery.

With prejudice

A charge against James Justin Taylor for allegedly assaulting white heritage defender Jason Kessler was dismissed March 3 at the prosecution’s request because video footage did not support Kessler’s complaint. Kessler, who has filed a petition to remove Vice-Mayor Wes Bellamy from City Council, faces an assault charge April 6.

Membership has its privileges

The Derek Sieg/Josh Rogers/Ben Pfinsgraff private social club targeting the creative community nearly collapsed—literally—when the former Mentor Lodge roof caved in a year ago. Common House is back on track and plans to open this spring. For a $600 initiation fee and $150/month dues (couples get a price break), members have their own brass keys for a home away from home that includes coffee, cocktails and Chickapig.

The current size of the Main Street Arena is 20,211 square feet. The size of the tech incubator to be built in its place will be 100,000 square feet. Staff photo

An icy farewell

The sale of Mark Brown’s Main Street Arena to Jaffray Woodriff’s Taliaferro Junction LLC, which plans to build a technology incubator with retail in its place, means big changes for the Downtown Mall—and to all the people who like to strap on ice skates. Skating will continue at the ice park through the fall, and then something will need to freeze fast or local hockey teams and figure skaters will be left on thin ice (the new owner says it’ll donate equipment to a business venture that wants to open an ice rink in a new location). Construction on the incubator is planned for spring 2018.

PROPERTY HISTORY



Built: 1996

Brown paid $3 million in 2010

Woodriff paid $5.7 million in 2017

What does 100K square feet look like?

As a comparison to the size of the incoming tech incubator, a football field is 57,600 square feet, the White House is 67,000 square feet, and the Kennedy Center is 180,000 square feet.

But wait, there’s more

Last week we wrote about 10 groups that have sprung up since the election, only to learn we omitted Progressive Democrats of America—Central Virginia Chapter.

Inspired by: The 2004 election results, with a mission to transform the Democratic Party. Local chapter formed after 2016 election.

Issues: Health care, climate change, SuperPACs, voter access and election integrity, social and economic justice

Strategy: Grassroots PAC operating inside the Democratic Party and outside in movements for peace and justice. Participates in letter drops to legislators, rallies and supporting democratic progressive candidates.

Event: Sponsored documentary GerryRIGGED, airing at 6:30pm March 22 on WCVE

Supporters: 36 at the group’s first public meeting January 4; 90 on e-mail list

Info: facebook.com/groups/198937913888031/