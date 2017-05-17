In brief: Killer drug epidemic, movie money and more

Killer drug epidemic

More than 1,100 Virginians died in 2016 from the state’s opioid epidemic, with fentanyl, the drug that killed Prince, now racking up the most fatalities. And while the state hasn’t had much luck so far in slowing addiction, which often occurs after people are prescribed opioid-based meds for pain, it is a leader in fighting overdoses.

Virginia broke new ground by allowing anyone to obtain naloxone, the generic name for drugs like Narcan that are used for overdoses, without a prescription. On April 1, regulations went into effect that require opioid prescriptions above a certain dosage to include a script for naloxone.

Adapt Pharma, the manufacturer of nasal-spray Narcan, wants the drug easily available at an affordable price. “We’re never going to turn the death rate down until naloxone is available everywhere,” says spokesperson Thom Duddy. Since April 1, for every 45 opioid prescriptions in Virginia, 1 naloxone script is written. Nationally, 570 opioid prescriptions are written for every 1 naloxone script

Conflicting advice in case of an overdose

According to the Virginia Board of Medicine:

Call 911 Then administer naloxone

According to Adapt Pharma:

Administer naloxone Then call 911

By the numbers

By Alpha Pharma, Virginia Department of Health

7: Fatal opioid overdoses in Charlottesville/Albemarle in 2016

Fatal opioid overdoses in Charlottesville/Albemarle in 2016 $75: Cost of two bottles of Narcan

Around $10: Cost with typical insurance

Cost with typical insurance Free (for those insured under the ACA or Medicaid)

Early checkout

High Meadows Inn, the baby-blue B&B with green shutters in Scottsville, is headed to the auction block May 24 after current owner Cynthia Bruce defaulted on its $737,000 mortgage. Selling, crowdfunding and even trying to give the inn away in an ill-fated essay contest couldn’t save it.

Not a Hollywood ending

Confiscated movie money. Courtesy Albemarle County Police Department

County police say 19-year-old Yahmil Deyshon Payne and two juveniles have been arrested for using fake money, which clearly says “For Motion Picture Use Only,” in local businesses and in exchange for electronics. Keep your eyes peeled—police think some of the debunked dollars are still circulating.

Media moves

Nelson native and Newsplex GM Jay Barton is departing for new Gray Television purchase, WCAX in Burlington, Vermont. Former sales manager Eric Krebs is the new GM. And over at the Daily Progress, features writer David Maurer has retired after nearly 30 years.

Quote of the Week:

Another profile in courage here—anonymous trolls lecturing elected officials about cowardice. Yawn. —Mayor Mike Signer responds on Twitter after denouncing torch-carying white nationalists in Lee Park

Rescheduled—again

For the third time, Frayser White IV’s pre-trial motions hearing has been continued. White is charged with possession of heroin, cocaine and alprazolam, and reckless driving in the first county traffic fatality of 2016, when he allegedly collided head-on on Ivy Road with 81-year-old Carolyn Wayne, who died at the scene. A new date for his trial, originally scheduled for last Halloween, has not been set.

Don’t drink the water

Chris Greene Lake, Albemarle’s most popular recreational park and once a supplemental water supply, was officially designated not a public water reservoir.