In brief: Hot fun at Foxfield, close shaves and more

Keeping score at Foxfield

The 40th annual running of the horses and the donning of sundresses and hats by UVA students for heavy day-drinking took place April 29 and drew more than 12,000 race fans. With the temperature soaring to 90 degrees, it’s no surprise there were more medical emergencies than usual. Thirty-eight people sought aid, and two were taken to the ER, according to Albemarle police. The good news? Fewer arrests and only one charge for urinating in public.

—Albemarle County Police

In brief

Large percentage, still low wages

City Council voted 4-1 to up its pay from $14,000 to $18,000, a 28 percent increase, and the mayor’s compensation from $16,000 to $20K, with Mayor Mike Signer voting against. The raise goes into effect July 1, 2018, and is the first in 10 years.

Neighborly discord

Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office

Fluvanna Sheriff’s Office says Little Joe Roach Jr., 45, fired shots into a neighbor’s house April 30, striking a woman, and then had a seven-hour standoff that drew more than 50 cops to the neighborhood near Scottsville. Roach faces multiple felony charges, and was denied bond May 1.

“I didn’t know what a Rolex cost, to be honest. I’m a Seiko and Timex guy and always have been.”—Former governor Bob McDonnell on “60 Minutes” April 30 on the watch that led to his corruption trial

Don’t drink—or swim in—the water

The Shenandoah River is teeming with E. coli from excessive livestock and fowl manure, mainly from Augusta, Page, Rockingham and Shenandoah counties, according to a study from the Environmental Integrity Project. The Virginia Farm Bureau calls the report “an opinion piece.”

Close shaves

At least seven cats in Waynesboro have been reported shaved without their owners’ permission since December, according to the News-Virginian. Police seek information on the unauthorized underbelly, groin and leg-area trims.

Guaranteed she doesn’t have this

For those who want to remember Mom in a way that’s both unusual—and silly—the Jeffersonland Chorus offers a personalized e-serenade that’s uploaded to YouTube and emailed to her. With a $10 discount on orders before May 12, the price is $20, and proceeds go to the nonprofit barbershop quartet organization. Check it out at jlchorus.org.

Troubled teacher sentenced for sex with student

Former Jack Jouett Middle School teacher Amelia Tat was sentenced May 1 to 10 years in prison for two counts of carnal knowledge of her 14-year-old student. She’ll serve only two of those years.

“I lost many firsts that I will never be able to have again,” testified the former pupil, who said he was “manipulated” by the teacher, and has had “numerous problems” as a result, such as anxiety attacks and post-traumatic stress disorder. The victim also said his relationship with Tat in 2015 has affected other relationships he has since tried to form.

A developmental psychologist testified that Tat’s 4-month-old daughter has already begun to attach herself to her mother.

“If mom is in prison, disrupting that relationship that’s already there is going to be injurious to the baby,” he said. Prosecutor Darby Lowe said the judge can’t ignore Tat’s crime and suggested the former teacher have a once-a-week physical visitation with the child while Tat is locked up.

Albemarle County Circuit Court Judge Cheryl Higgins ordered that Tat will begin her sentence December 5 so she can undergo some therapy and spend more time with her baby before she reports to jail.