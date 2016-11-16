In brief: When elections get awkward, Bodo’s fires back and more

Awkward election night, part 1

After three University Police officers used their PA systems to broadcast “Make America great again” in the wee hours, Chief Michael Gibson says in a November 10 e-mail he was “disappointed” in the inappropriate use. UPD is investigating the incident and the three officers are on paid administrative leave.

Awkward election night, part 2

A posting on the NBC29 website that Donald Trump had won included a photo of Trump with the slogan, “Make America white again!” News editor Dave Foky calls it a “drag-and-drop mistake from someone in a hurry.” The station apologized and the slip “was horrifying to all,” he says.

Shootout on 11th Street NW

Residents tell the Newsplex they found bullet holes in homes and cars following the 8pm November 13 wounding of a woman and the police shooting of 25-year-old Joshua Lamar Carter, who is charged with malicious wounding and three gun charges. Carter is in stable condition, and the unidentified city officers are on leave pending investigation.

Father-son shooting

Former UVA police officer Donald Short, 84, will remain in jail after being charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of his son, 47-year-old Matthew Short. More than 20 people were in court to support the elder Short.

Enough of Jefferson

Nearly 500 UVA students, staff and faculty signed a letter to administrators—namely President Teresa Sullivan—to ask them to stop quoting the school’s founder in university-wide e-mails, because they are “disappointed in the use of Thomas Jefferson as a moral compass.”

Bodo’s tells it like it is

Everyone’s favorite bagel shop saw even more love than usual when it posted a 400-word memo on Facebook about the harassment employees and customers had experienced since the election, and that it would not be tolerated in a space where people from all walks of life are welcome. “Not in our house,” they said.

The post received: 5,700 likes | 1,586 shares | 413 comments

Bluer, redder

While Republicans swept Donald Trump to victory nationwide, Charlottesville and Albemarle went even bluer this election than four years ago. Some surrounding counties, however, got redder than in 2012, as evidenced below in our look at how Barack Obama and Mitt Romney did in the last election, compared to how Donald Trump did last week.

Quote of the week

“This is bigger than ‘Dewey defeats Truman.’”—Larry Sabato to UVA Today in his mea culpa about how pollsters and pundits got election results so wrong.