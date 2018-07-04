In brief: Cantwell on Kessler, what stoners are ordering and more

Special delivery!

Shopping in stores is so 2015, and several Charlottesville services are making sure you never have to step foot in one again. Starting now, locals can sign up for a membership with Shipt, a virtual marketplace with same-day shipping from Target and Harris Teeter, for $99 a year or $14 a month.

GrubHub, which bought out OrderUp last year, is an existing delivery service for area restaurants and fast food joints, and a newer service, called GoPuff, seems to have its own audience in mind.

Users can order “puff stuff” such as vapes, hookah shisha and rolling papers, while also choosing from a giant selection of (non-alcoholic) “dranks,” “munchies,” “eaaats,” supplies “for the crib” such as

Febreeze or something called bedroom dice, “pints on pints” of ice cream or other refreshments that are “frozen af.”

For a flat delivery fee of $1.95, the people of Charlottesville have been ordering from GoPuff, mainly between the hours of 9pm and midnight, since March, according to Elizabeth Romaine, director of communications.

“GoPuff has been very well received,” she says. “We’re super excited to be here in Char-lottesville so that we can deliver our customers what they need, when they need it most.”

We checked in to see what it is exactly that locals need the most. Here are the top 10

products ordered in Charlottesville. No, bedroom dice didn’t make the list.

Top 10

1. Nestlé Pure Life water

2. Cheez-Its

3. Pepperoni Bagel Bites

4. White Castle cheeseburgers

5. Pepperoni Hot Pockets

6. Glacier Freeze Gatorade

7. Blue raspberry Laffy Taffy

8. Honey BBQ Fritos

9. Kraft Mac & Cheese

10. Sour cream & onion Pringles

“Jason Kessler never was and never will be a leader. …Speak privately with any other organizer of [Unite the Right] and they will tell you that working with Kessler was a nightmare. Talk to Jason, and he will say the same of them.”—Chris Cantwell, aka the “Crying Nazi,” on his Radical Agenda website

In brief

30 hate charges

photo Eze Amos

James Fields, 21, the neo-Nazi from Ohio who plowed into a crowd of counterprotesters August 12, killed Heather Heyer and injured dozens, was indicted on 30 federal hate crime charges June 27. Says Attorney General Jeff Sessions, “At the Department of Justice, we remain resolute that hateful ideologies will not have the last word and that their adherents will not get away with violent crimes against those they target.”

‘Festival of the Schmestival’

Justin Beights has asked for a permit to hold a family-friendly fundraiser for about 400 people at the site of last year’s deadly Unite the Right rally on August 12. He promises a celebrity dunk tank and a petting zoo, possibly with a giraffe, if approved. “It’s funny,” he told the Daily Progress. “That’s the date that worked for us. It was kind of a coincidence.”

Million dollar message

The Charlottesville Area Community Foundation will give $1 million from its “Heal Charlottesville” fund to 42 recipients in the wake of last summer’s KKK and Unite the Right rallies. The CACF saw it as an opportunity to invest in marginalized communities, says chair Jay Kessler, who is not to be confused with Jason Kessler, the man who brought the white supremacists to Charlottesville in August.

Saunders out, Curott in

Albemarle County spokesperson Jody Saunders announced her resignation effective July 6, and Albemarle police public info officer Madeline Curott has been tapped to fill in for Saunders at the County Office Building.

Packing heat

Police cited a Charlottesville man June 25 for packing a loaded .45 caliber gun in his carry-on at the Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport. Passengers may fly with firearms in their checked luggage if they’re unloaded and packed separately from ammo.