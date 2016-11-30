In brief: Best of Bellamy tweets, surreptitious sheriff filming and more

Korte in court

Former UVA film studies professor Walter Korte appeared in court November 28 and waived a preliminary hearing on the two possessions of child porn charges he faces. Korte was arrested in August, and after his release from jail September 6, he attempted suicide. His case goes to the grand jury December 5.

Requiem for a music teacher

Western Albemarle’s Eric Betthauser, 43, aka “Mr. B.,” died November 22 when his Mazda was struck by a Camaro on Fifth Street Extended. Aaron A. Johnson, 27, of Richmond is charged with involuntary manslaughter and DUI.

Copping a plea

Former Nelson County sheriff David Brooks, 54, entered Alford pleas November 28 for unlawful dissemination of images and malfeasance for setting up political rival Mac Bridgwater with a woman in a Lynchburg Econo Lodge and filming him. Brooks’ two-year sentence was suspended and he can’t work in law enforcement for five years.

Bronco’s debut season

UVA’s new head football coach Bronco Mendenhall ended an inglorious 2-10 season November 26 with a 52-10 rout by Virginia Tech.

Drinking age change

In a snafu publicized by the Market Street Wineshop & Grocery on Facebook, the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control handed out fliers that said “anyone born on or before today’s date in 1996” may not buy or consume alcohol. “A good editor is worth their weight in gold,” the wineshop posted. We wonder how this would hold up in court.

Leafy substances

They’re still here. As much as Charlottesville loves its green canopy, disposing of fall foliage can be a major pain. At least the city offers pickup options—in Albemarle County you’re on your own.

So for those of you who can’t just ignore the leaves and let them blow into your neighbor’s yard, or who don’t mow and mulch, here’s some tips when you stuff your free, city-provided plastic bags. And if you’re concerned about how environmentally appropriate it is to use plastic to

dispose of biodegradable materials, city spokesperson Miriam Dickler says the plastic bags are the thinnest that work, and once the leaves are dumped at Panorama Farm, where they’re composted, the bags are recycled.

Bagged leaves are collected weekly through January 27, 2017

Only clear plastic bags will be picked up

Fill them only ¾ full and keep them under 50 pounds

No sticks or stones or bones.

Loose leaves will be vacuumed twice during the season. The schedule depends on what leaf zone you’re in.

Quote of the week

“I really #hate how almost 80% of the black people here talk white…#petpeeve. #itstheniggainme. #dontjudgeme.”—Wes Bellamy tweet, March 30, 2010. Read related story, “Tweetstorm: Bellamy apologizes for ‘inappropriate’ posts.”