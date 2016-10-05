In brief: Bavarian getaway, creepy clowns and more

City goes Wild West over weekend

Three people were shot early October 1 in a Corner parking lot during a disorder, according to Charlottesville police. The wounds were non-life-threatening, and Lewis Alexander Tyree Jr., 23, was arrested as a felon in possession of a firearm. That same night, shots were reported at Crescent Halls on Monticello Avenue, and police found a bullet hole in the building and shell casings, NBC29 reports.

Finally, a voter fraud case

A JMU student reportedly has confessed to registering 19 people who are dead, including a judge’s prominent father, in Harrisonburg. No charges have been filed and no word on how he planned to obtain 19 fake photo IDs and elderly impersonators to actually cast ballots.

Losing streak broken

Eighteen was the lucky number that broke the away-game record of defeat for the Hoos October 1 with a 34-20 win over Duke in Durham, UVA’s first win there since 2006.

Creepy clown sightings

As reports of unfriendly looking clowns have begun pouring in across Virginia and as close as Waynesboro and Harrisonburg on multiple occasions (a mob of JMU students with baseball bats formed on the night of October 3 to search the college campus for clowns), both Charlottesville and Albemarle County police report no local clown calls.

Urban Outfitters filming scandal

Adam Jamerson, 25, a Buckingham County man and former member of the Seminole Trail Volunteer Fire Department, allegedly was caught videotaping a nonconsenting girl while she tried on clothes around 1pm September 22. Store management spoke with Jamerson, who was later arrested September 26 and is awaiting his first court appearance.

Scene of the unlawful dressing room filming on the Downtown Mall. staff photo

Oktoberfest getaway

With the scent of autumnal beer in the air, Munich beckons, but a much more convenient scootaway is the recently opened Fenton Inn. Located between the Blue Ridge Parkway and Wintergreen, the Bavarian village was inspired by Will and Lilia Fenton’s travel to Germany and the realization the mountains there resemble the Blue Ridge. Will Fenton, who has done historic restoration at Monticello, Colonial Williamsburg and Poplar Forest, threw octagons, cobblestone streets and medieval German details into his village design.

Five rooms and the two-bedroom

Wilhelm’s House in the 10,000-

square-foot village structure

Wilhelm’s House in the 10,000- square-foot village structure $199 to $349 a night

Swallow’s Nest comes with views. Two-person shower with views in the Swallow’s Nest suite

Massage room, movie theater, meeting space, outdoor-patio hot tub

2,000’ elevation

40 minutes from Charlottesville

Half a mile from the AppalachianTrail

Five miles from Devils Backbone Brewing Company

Quote of the week

“Loose lips sink ships. You got that, Trump?”—Virginia’s five-term Republican former U.S. senator John Warner in his endorsement of Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton September 26 calls up a slogan from World War II.