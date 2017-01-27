The Great Recession is officially over. The evidence? Building permits in 2016 were the highest since 2007 housing-bubble levels. Construction is going on all over the area, from 5th Street Station to West Main to U.S. 29 north. And a recent Weldon Cooper Center population study pegs the Charlottesville area as booming.

While the final numbers aren’t in, Albemarle director of community development Mark Graham says permits for residential units in 2016 could be around 850, a level not seen since 2007’s 831 permits and far exceeding the 514 issued in 2015. “This may be a banner year,” he says. “Residential development really took off.”

Albemarle encourages higher-density development in the 5 percent of the county designated as a growth area in an attempt to keep sprawl from blanketing the rural areas. And the pedestrian-oriented neighborhood model with commercial use thrown in tries to create urbanish centers—even if the development is in the middle of a former cow pasture.

“People are buying into the growth area,” says Graham. “We’re not seeing the same amount of rural area development.” Currently about 20 percent of development is taking place in rural areas, down from about one-third in 2007, he says.

“One of the things we’re seeing is more of the developments that got approved during the last boom getting built out,” says Graham, listing Belvedere, Cascadia, Old Trail, North Pointe and Whittington.

Looming on the U.S. 29 north horizon is Brookhill, which had its rezoning approved last fall and is good to go for between 800 to 1,500 units.

Crozet, says Graham, is “hot and heavy,” with almost one-third of last year’s residential building permits issued there. The largest of those developments is Old Trail, which is zoned for 2,200 units.

Last year saw the opening of 5th Street Station in the county’s urban ring, the wrapping up of Stonefield, the groundbreaking of Cascadia on Pantops and Glenmore “building big expensive houses,” says Graham.

“It’s going on everywhere,” he says. “Part of the real estate boom is mortgage rates are historically low, making it cheaper to buy bigger and better houses.”

“We are in the midst of a real estate and new construction boom,” says Nest Realty partner/associate broker Jim Duncan. “People are coming in and buying new construction at a pace we haven’t seen in a number of years.”

The new growth area projects on the horizon “are great locations,” says Duncan, whose agency is marketing Cascadia houses. “I think people like to be close to stuff.”

And he’s seeing that across all age groups, from millennials to retirees. Homeowners are less interested in maintenance and would rather be close to the Downtown Mall or go to a brewery instead of mowing their grass, he says.

He mentions one caveat that Albemarle County is often dinged for, and that’s allowing houses to be built without having the infrastructure in place to support it, a situation many complained about in Crozet.

“You need to have a commiserate number of classrooms if you build 1,000 houses,” says Duncan. “You need to have the bike trails, walking trails and roads.”

Not everyone is applauding the building boom or the surge in population, with Albemarle growing 6 percent between 2010 and 2015, and Charlottesville’s population surging nearly 11 percent during that time after years of having stagnant growth, according to the Weldon Cooper Center.

Tom Olivier is vice president of ASAP—Advocates for a Sustainable Albemarle Population—and he says if you have to choose between rural and growth areas, “it’s better to put development in the growth area.” Nonetheless, the county is seeing “a general loss of land in the rural areas, and the rural area is under threat from ongoing new residences.”

ASAP has long wanted the county to determine how big the community should be. And with the departures of Albemarle county exec Tom Foley and economic development director Faith McClintic at a time when the county needs to make big decisions, says Olivier, “that strikes me as kind of destabilizing.”

The city’s population boom is “putting a burden on natural resources” such as Ragged Mountain Reservoir, because all those highly educated workers the city attracts want a place to mountain bike close by, says Olivier.

And the building boom is likely to do little to help with the high cost of housing. “There’s a dearth of affordable housing below the $300,000 price point that’s desirable and livable,” says Duncan. “The new construction won’t satisfy that demand.”

What’s on the market now is moving fast, he says. In early January, Duncan had a buyer who wanted to look at four houses on a Saturday. “They were all under contract within a 48-hour period,” he says. “The spring market starts now.”