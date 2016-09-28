Best of C-VILLE benefactor AHIP receives donation

On September 28, C-VILLE Weekly awarded a $9,076 check to the Albemarle Housing Improvement Program, the benefactor of the 20th annual Best of C-VILLE party and fundraiser.

“We are blown away,” says the nonprofit’s Executive Director Jennifer Jacobs. “Not only was the event really fun, but this is incredible.”

AHIP helps low-income families in need make critical home improvements, such as, plumbing, roofing, siding and electrical repairs. It is celebrating its 40th year in existence.

The money raised by C-VILLE, with the help of sponsors, will go toward the 514 families currently on AHIP’s waiting list for repairs.