Best of C-VILLE benefactor AHIP receives donation

Aimee Atteberry and Anna Harrison, C-VILLE Weekly's publisher and marketing director, present a $9,076 check to the 2016 Best Of C-VILLE party's benefactor, the Albemarle Housing Improvement Program. Pictured from left to right, back to front: Ravi Respeto with AHIP, Dave Frye with sponsor Lockn' Festival, Carrie Slaughter with sponsor Ting, Thomas Roper with sponsor Ting, Aimee Atteberry with C-VILLE, Jennifer Jacobs with AHIP and Anna Harrison with C-VILLE. Staff photo Aimee Atteberry and Anna Harrison, C-VILLE Weekly's publisher and marketing director, present a $9,076 check to the 2016 Best Of C-VILLE party's benefactor, the Albemarle Housing Improvement Program. Pictured from left to right, back to front: Ravi Respeto with AHIP, Dave Frye with sponsor Lockn' Festival, Carrie Slaughter with sponsor Ting, Thomas Roper with sponsor Ting, Aimee Atteberry with C-VILLE, Jennifer Jacobs with AHIP and Anna Harrison with C-VILLE. Staff photo
News
Samantha Baars

9/28/16 at 10:49 AM

On September 28, C-VILLE Weekly awarded a $9,076 check to the Albemarle Housing Improvement Program, the benefactor of the 20th annual Best of C-VILLE party and fundraiser.

“We are blown away,” says the nonprofit’s Executive Director Jennifer Jacobs. “Not only was the event really fun, but this is incredible.”

AHIP helps low-income families in need make critical home improvements, such as, plumbing, roofing, siding and electrical repairs. It is celebrating its 40th year in existence.

The money raised by C-VILLE, with the help of sponsors, will go toward the 514 families currently on AHIP’s waiting list for repairs.

