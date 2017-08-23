Best of C-VILLE 2017: Weddings

WEDDING PLANNER

Meghan Streit (Shindig Weddings & Events)

Runner-up: Marisa Vrooman (Orpha Events)

Honorable mention: Adam Donovan-Groves (Donovan-Groves Events)

There are many reasons to hire a wedding planner: logistical planning, negotiating with other vendors, even bustling your dress after you say “I do.” But most of all, it’s so all you and your betrothed need to worry about on your big day is which way to the cake. Again this year, readers put Meghan Streit in the driver’s seat. She hits the ground running with your big ideas —or even the small ones, turning them into a full-fledged event you’ll always remember. Runner-up Marisa Vrooman keeps brides happy with creativity, organization and (bonus!) cinematography services.

REHEARSAL DINNER VENUE

Blue Mountain Brewery

Runner-up: The Local

Honorable mention: Ivy Inn

Two expansive dining areas (with a full kitchen!) and an ever-expanding patio make Afton’s Blue Mountain Brewery the ideal place to kick back with a few brews to celebrate the happy couple, readers say. Drink in the brews, but don’t miss the views—the patios give visitors a clear sightline to the Blue Ridge Mountains. Guests enjoy a slightly more intimate experience at runner-up The Local, where the Belmont joint serves Southern fare from its warm, rustic setting with exposed brick walls and hardwood floors.

CINEMATOGRAPHER

Ian’s Creations

Runner-up: With This Ring

Honorable mention: East West

For most of us, it’s hard to imagine ending up on the big screen, starring in a film where every frame is a close-up on an emotion playing out on our faces. And while your wedding video may never show in theaters, again this year, you say Ian Atkins is the man you want behind the camera to capture your every happiness and turn it into a motion picture worthy of blockbuster status. In the runner-up spot, Nashville-based With This Ring, whose Charlottesville couples are loud and proud to support an internationally recognized team.

CATERER

Harvest Moon Catering

Runner-up: Barbeque Exchange

Honorable mention: The Local

Just as invitations set the tone for your wedding, the food leaves a lasting impression. Again this year, readers chose Harvest Moon to create a menu worthy of remembering. Whether it’s an heirloom tomato salad with mozzarella and basil in the summertime or braised short ribs with charred onion vinaigrette in the winter, the chefs at HMC craft a seasonal plate for a classic Virginia wedding. For more casual fare, readers say Barbeque Exchange is the best way to pig out.