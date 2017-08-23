Best of C-VILLE 2017: Hall of Fame

Paramount importance

The theater’s second act gets rave reviews

If you’ve ever wondered why the Paramount Theater has received so many Best of C-VILLE awards, take a good look at the place. Its illuminated marquee and Greek Revival-influenced façade have dazzled Downtown Mall denizens since the theater reopened in 2004 after an extensive renovation. Walk beneath the historic, 33-foot vertical blade sign, which was reilluminated in 2015, and through the theater’s front doors, and we dare you not to be awed by the brass chandeliers, plaster molding and painted tapestries. No wonder you’ve repeatedly voted it your favorite place to see musicians ranging from Itzhak Perlman and Wynton Marsalis to Pink Martini and Tony Bennett, who appreciated the theater’s acoustics so much, he sang a few songs there sans microphone last winter.

In 2012, C-VILLE called the Paramount the “grandest room in town,” and five years later, we stand by that statement. The 1,040-seat neoclassical gem opened in 1931, but went dark in 1974, when attendance waned as business downtown dropped off. The theater sat empty for decades, until community leaders raised funds for the renovations that restored the one-time movie palace to its former glory (and, this year, nabbed it an Outstanding Historic Theatre award from the League of Historic American Theatres). In the 13 years since its rehab, you’ve repeatedly reminded us that there’s not a better place in town to catch a concert by the Municipal Band of Charlottesville, screenings of classic films like Roman Holiday, performers such as Paula Poundstone, a performance by the Charlottesville Opera or digital HD simulcasts of National Theatre and Metropolitan Opera productions.