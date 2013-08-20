Best boutique clothing store 2013: Bittersweet

Bittersweet

106 E. Main St.

977-5977

shopbittersweet.com

Runner-up:

Eloise

505 W. Main St.

295-3905

shopeloise.com

Mary Quant, in the late 1960s, became a British fashion icon with her invention of the mini skirt. It’s not difficult to be a fashion icon in Charlottesville. All you have to do is head to Bittersweet, where you can find everything from mini skirts to maxi dresses to the latest pair of TOMS. At Eloise, in the Main Street Market Annex, find high-end pieces in a cool, laid-back setting.