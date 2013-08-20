Best boutique clothing store 2013: Bittersweet

By
Best of C-VILLE: Shopping
Stacy’s Music Rio Hill Shopping Center 974-1555 stacysmusic.com Runner-up: Heinz Musitronics 2171 Ivy Rd. 977-2797 heinzmusitronics.com What readers know about Stacy’s Music shop is that it’s the best in town. What they might not know is that the shop has been around since 1945, when Carl
Circa 1700 Allied St. 295-5760 circainc.com Runner-up: Artful Lodger 218 Market St. #4 970-1900 artful-lodger.com Readers know that when it comes to buying furniture, the top consideration is longevity. Will this piece be something I can pass down to my kids?, you might ask yourself when out
University Florists 1929 Arlington Blvd. 973-1381 universityflorists.com Runner-up: Hedge Fine Blooms 416 W. Main St. 817-9950 hedgefineblooms.com Need a quick fix? Readers head to University Florists for all things bright and blooming when it’s a special occasion (or they’re looking to create
Angelo 220 E. Main St. 971-9256 angelojewelry.com Runner-up: Keller & George 1149 Millmont St. 293-5011 kellerandgeorge.com In 1862, Czar Alexander II, the Emperor of Russia, purchased a 260.37-carat oval-cut blue sapphire brooch at the Great London Exhibition for his empress, Maria
Vintage Vixen 300 E. Market St. 244-0778 vvclothing.com Runner-up: Glad Rags 1923 Commonwealth Dr. 979-1816 mygladrags.com Coco Chanel famously said, “A girl should be two things: classy and fabulous.” Readers know that in order to achieve both of those things, they need to go vintage. After
Beer Run 156 Carlton Rd. #203 984-2337 beerrun.com Runner-up: Market Street Wineshops 311 E. Market St. 305 Rivanna Plaza Dr., Suite 102 964-9463 marketstreetwine.com Tucked into what’s essentially a mini mall on industrial Carlton Avenue, Beer Run doesn’t look like the kind of place you’d find
Petsmart Hollymead Town Center 964-9213 petsmart.com Runner-up: Pet Food Discounters 607 Woodbrook Ct. 974-6060 Talk about happy accidents: Sir Isaac Newton, who discovered the principles of gravity, also invented the cat door. That’s just one of the things you’ll find at Petsmart. Readers
Market Street Wineshops 311 E. Market St. 305 Rivanna Plaza Dr., Suite 102 964-9463 marketstreetwine.com Runner-up: Trader Joe’s Stonefield Shopping Center 974-1466 traderjoes.com For nearly 30 years, Market Street Wineshops have served as not only the best place to buy wine (there’s more than
Barnes & Noble Barracks Road Shopping Center 984-0461 barnesandnoble.com Runner-up: Daedalus Bookshop 121 Fourth St. NE 293-7595 The Library of Congress in Washington, D.C., contains 28 million books and has 532 miles of shelving. If you’re looking to build your own collection, readers say
Ivy Nursery 570 Broomley Rd. 295-1183 ivynursery.com Runner-up: Fifth Season Gardening Co. 900 Preston Ave. 293-2332 fifthseasongardening.com During the 1600s, tulips were so valuable in Holland that their bulbs were worth more than gold. The craze was called tulip mania, or tulipomania. You
Ragged Mountain Running Shop 3 Elliewood Ave. 293-3367 raggedmountainrunning.com Runner-up: Blue Ridge Mountain Sports Barracks Road Shopping Center 977-4400 brms.com Ralph Sampson, at 7’4”, is the tallest player to ever be inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame. And you know what they say
Shenanigans 601 W. Main St. 295-4797 shenaniganstoys.net Runner-up: Alakazam 100 E. Main St. 971-1717 alakazamtoys.com It takes 63′ of wire to make a slinky. There are no hard and fast facts about how long it takes a child to get it all unraveled and tangled up, but we’re guessing it’s
Rock Paper Scissors 225 E. Main St. 979-6366 thinkrockpaperscissors.com Runner-up: Caspari 100 W. Main St. 817-7880 casparionline.com When you think of stationery, you think of friendship—people writing to each other across land and sea, sharing hellos and thank-yous and catching up. Take, for
Martin Hardware 941 Preston Ave. 293-8171 martinhardwareinc.com Runner-up: Crozet Hardware 5783 The Square (Crozet) 823-4381 facebook.com/crozethardware If it’s true that the average wood frame house uses between 20,000 and 30,000 nails of varying types and sizes, then Martin Hardware, readers
Glad Rags 1923 Commonwealth Dr. 979-1816 mygladrags.com Runner-up: Natalie Dressed 1051 Millmont St. 296-6886 nataliedressed.com High-end designers and off-the-rack choices abound at this Commonwealth Avenue shop. In fact, “rags” seems a less-than-complimentary term for the type of things
Old Navy Barracks Road Shopping Center 984-0167 oldnavy.com Runner-up: Whimsies Barracks Road Shopping Center 977-8767 whimsieskids.com A child will grow at a steady rate of 2″ to 2.5″ per year from ages 2 to 12. In other words, that’s a lot of clothing. Parents know that when they
Circa 1700 Allied St. 295-5760 circainc.com Runner-up: Consignment House 121 W. Main St. 977-5527 consignmenthouse.net In 2011, a man from Tulsa, Oklahoma, came to PBS’ “Antiques Roadshow” with five Chinese carved cups made from rhinoceros horn and found out that they were worth more than $1
Brown Automotive 1357 Richmond Rd. 817-3380 brownautos.com Runner-up: Carmax 1448 Richmond Rd. 295-6351 carmax.com The very first automobile race in the United States was held in Chicago in 1895, with Frank Duryea winning with the average speed of 71.5mph. All of the cars on offer at Brown
JoS. A. Bank Barracks Road Shopping Center 244-0015 josbank.com Runner-up: Men’s Wearhouse Charlottesville Fashion Square Mall 29th Place 973-8094 menswearhouse.com Fitting a suit is a fine science. Shoulder width, chest size, and arm length have to perfectly sync up to ensure that you look