The Bebedero is moving to the Downtown Mall

The Bebedero is on the move. The Mexican restaurant that’s occupied the space next to Paradox Pastry in the Glass Building on Second Street SE since last March is preparing to take over the restaurant spot most recently leased by Brookville, above The Whiskey Jar on the Downtown Mall.

“It’s hard for us to leave, because we worked so hard for this space,” says Bebedero chef and co-owner Yuliana Perez, but ultimately the spot on the Downtown Mall has more foot traffic, and that could mean more customers. “We wanted to be there for the taking, instead of just a destination,” says Perez. “But we’re bringing [the best parts] with us. Customers shouldn’t worry about losing anything.”

The colorful lanterns, the papel picado, the paintings and, hopefully, a piece of the large mural (painted by artist and bar manager River Hawkins) will make the trip onto the Mall.

And the Veracruz cuisine isn’t going anywhere, either. Perez and co-chef Cesar Perez will elevate some of the dishes, as they’d planned to do when the restaurant first opened last year and haven’t yet had the chance to do.

Hawkins will remain at the helm of the tequila bar, and Cesar says he’s working on some new cocktails that bring the flavors of Mexico to what’s available here in Virginia. And, again, don’t worry—his margarita is here to stay.

The Bebedero plans to move into its new smaller space sometime in March.

