ARTS Picks: Vaden Cox and Friends

In a family-friendly show that aims to “complete your celebration of the New Year and the Christmas season,” Vaden Cox and Friends break out new tunes and a long list of familiar favorites from the Monticello Road days. John Stubblefield and Eric Heinsohn are just two of the performers joining in to reprise an annual concert tradition in its 10th year.

Saturday, January 7. $1-12, 6pm. The Southern Café and Music Hall, 103 S. First St. 977-5590.