ARTS Picks: Strand of Oaks

Music has, at times, seemed to serve as a therapeutic venture for Tim Showalter, the voice and vision behind Strand of Oaks. On past albums, he’s used his songs to grapple with his inner demons, but the 2017 release Hard Love takes a different approach with a rollicking album that celebrates life’s delights, from sex to love to good drugs. With the soaring ecstasy of psychedelic rock tapering to the sobering quiet of piano ballads, the album is more than a tale of partying—it’s a tale of life.
ARTS Pick: Rigoletto
Since its sold-out premiere in 1851, Rigoletto has been one of the most popular operas of all time. Verdi’s interwoven tragedy follows father and daughter through scandal and curse to a bitter ending. While the Charlottesville Opera sticks to a traditional production, the opera’s themes remain
ARTS Pick: Corners of the Earth
South Korean pianist Hyojung Huh and the international duo PianoFlautée bring their talents together for a fundraising showcase of classical music billed as Corners of the Earth. Huh is an accomplished performer with two Carnegie Hall credits to her name, and the members of the duo—flautist and
ARTS Pick: Kasey Chambers
Kasey Chambers has long been revered as one of Australia’s iconic roots-country performers, and her 2017 album Dragonfly shows why. Despite the fact that she’s been recording music since 1998, Chambers’ voice remains fresh and original, from sweet blues to sparkling jazz to twanging banjo. She
Spider-Man: Homecoming weaves a brand new thrill
At first, the biggest surprise move made by Marvel was placing fan favorite (yet far-fetched) Thor on equal footing with the iconic Iron Man and Captain America in its Cinematic Universe. Now we accept the character’s presence as a given. Then the studio defied expectations by establishing
Poetic edge: Punk quartet Wild Rose is beholden to beauty
Climbing into your mom’s minivan when you’d lied only slightly about your whereabouts for the evening, reeking of cigarettes and blaming it on your friends when it really was you who was smoking. Claiming you’d only been drinking Pepsi and then trying to figure out how to throw away the beer
Stefan Bechtel’s new book inspects the Conan Doyle conundrum
For Charlottesville-based author Stefan Bechtel, mystery is the essence of life. “I grew up in Chicago, in the white-bread suburbs where every lawn was perfect. But way out on the edge of town there was a swamp. Lincoln Swamp,” Bechtel says. “We would ride our bikes all the way out to Lincoln
Album reviews: James Elkington, TOPS, Rips, Beach Fossils, The Strypes
James Elkington Wintres Woma (Paradise of Bachelors) When bashful guitar hero Steve Gunn played the Tea Bazaar in fall 2014, a lot of the crowd ended up buzzing about sous guitarist James Elkington, whose electric and lap steel provided endlessly dazzling settings and accents. On Wintres Woma,
Heritage Theatre lets Woody Guthrie tell the story
Woody Guthrie—father of Arlo Guthrie and author of “This Land Is My Land”—was born more than a century ago in Okemah, Oklahoma, on July 14, 1912. And yet, many of his political protest songs of the 1940s and ’50s are as relevant now as they were then. This week, the Heritage Theatre Festival
ARTS Pick: Matt Curreri
Matt Curreri loves writing songs—whether he’s contemplating brothers going through life together or becoming a dad, there’s always some music bouncing around in his head, waiting to emerge into the aural world. And while he’s departed a bit from the clever pop tunes that garnered acclaim from
Baby Driver is a sweet, action-packed ride
Edgar Wright is best known as the master of comedic tributes to genre films that never stoop to parody due to his genuine affection for the source material. He is not the only director to self-consciously employ techniques and tropes from older films, but he is the best at balancing his
Disco Risqué can’t fake the funk or the punk
Charlie Murchie wrote his first punk song when he was 12 years old. It went something like this: “Satan in my lunchbox drinkin’ all my juice / It’s no coincidence that my mom packed my 666 sandwiches.” If that sounds familiar, it’s because “Satan in My Lunchbox” is now a crowd favorite in the
ARTS Pick: Novarium
Washington, D.C.-based goth band Novarium offers the synth leads and string arrangements that tend to dominate the genre, but vocalist Lisa D’Arcangelis, guitarists Sean Gronholt and Dean Michaels, bassist Eliakon and drummer Dean Anthony use their experience and skill to bring complexity to
First Fridays: July 7
First Fridays: July 7 Photographer Ashley Florence experiments with materials, situations, emotions, narratives and curiosity in her show “Body and Bread,” on view at Studio IX this month. From a chromogenic print of Florence herself sitting in a traditional Madonna pose and wearing a full-body
Art reaction: Powerful moments from creative voices
The planning of our annual Power Issue always gives us pause in the arts section. Is an administrator or an artist powerful, or are they a conduit for the evocative grace of emotion that art produces? Assigning a numerical evaluation to people in the arts has always felt uncomfortable to me, so
ARTS Pick: Comedy Marathon
We all know an undiscovered comedian, the life of the party, the one you encourage to try stand-up someday. Bent Theatre offers these laugh-riots a chance to step into the spotlight at its first Comedy Marathon, featuring 18 hours of shows, classes, workshops, jams, open mics, talkbacks,
UVA hip-hop professor contemplates the work ahead
When A.D. Carson was in fourth grade at Durfee Elementary School in Decatur, Illinois, his teacher asked the class to write a paragraph about a picture hanging on the wall. The picture was of children playing, and Carson asked his teacher if he could make his paragraph rhyme. She
ARTS Pick: Woody Guthrie’s American Song
Every folk and Americana musician (and even many rockers) stands on the shoulders of Woody Guthrie. Born of Depression-era hardship, his music came in the form of ballads (“California Stars”), political commentary (“All You Fascists”) and children’s songs (“This Land Is Your Land”). Woody
ARTS Pick: Fiddler’s Convention on Duck Mountain
Southeastern Pennsylvania’s Orpheus Supertones mash up with Charlottesville’s Uncle Henry’s Favorites for a Fiddler’s Convention on Duck Mountain. The collective brings more than 50 years of experience to a showcase of fiddle, banjo, guitar and bass playing, blended with vocal harmonies, for a
In with a bang: Local Independence Day events
If you’re staying in town for the extra- long July 4 weekend, you won’t be able to wave a sparkler without hitting a parade, concert or fireworks display. Here’s a list of some our favorite Independence Day happenings. June 30-July 3 July 4th Jubilee: The United States is having a birthday, and
Album reviews: Dan Auerbach, Crescent, St. Etienne and Phoenix
Dan Auerbach Waiting on a Song (Nonesuch) Gotta confess, The Black Keys always felt like a put-on, but Keys guitarist Dan Auerbach is starting to win me over. Last year he produced The Pretenders’ Alone, which was a pleasant surprise, and it’s possible that Auerbach’s other production gigs (Dr.