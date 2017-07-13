ARTS Picks: Strand of Oaks

Music has, at times, seemed to serve as a therapeutic venture for Tim Showalter, the voice and vision behind Strand of Oaks. On past albums, he’s used his songs to grapple with his inner demons, but the 2017 release Hard Love takes a different approach with a rollicking album that celebrates life’s delights, from sex to love to good drugs. With the soaring ecstasy of psychedelic rock tapering to the sobering quiet of piano ballads, the album is more than a tale of partying—it’s a tale of life.

Friday, July 14. $12-14, 9pm. The Southern Café and Music Hall, 103 S. First St. 977-5590.