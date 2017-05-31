ARTS Picks: Pops at the Paramount

5/31/17 at 7:00 AM

There’s a little something for everyone in Pops at the Paramount, where the Charlottesville Symphony at the University of Virginia will perform Summer Lovin.’ The program features tunes from a wide range of musicals, such as Hello Dolly!, Hamilton: An American Musical and Grease, and is led by guest conductor Erin Freeman and features vocalists Jennifer Piazza-Pick and Alexander Sapp.

Saturday, June 3. $25-95, 7:30pm. The Paramount Theater, 215 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. 979-1333.

