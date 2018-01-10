ARTS Picks: New Year, New Vibes Part 1

SGtheDJ presents New Year, New Vibes Part 1, the first showcase of 2018 hosted by DenzyFromDaBlock and featuring Yung Hef (above), among other hip-hop artists. Publicity photo
1/10/18 at 6:04 AM

Local hip-hop artists gather to celebrate when SGtheDJ presents New Year, New Vibes Part 1, the first showcase of 2018 hosted by DenzyFromDaBlock and featuring Dino Jones, Gio Dolla (Str8CrudBoyz), P.G. (Cedric Jones), Murda Delinquent and Save Game (Savion Garcia) in a Trapseekers edition loaded with talent.

Thursday, January 11. $10, 8pm. The Ante Room, 219 W. Water St. 284-8561.

