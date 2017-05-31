ARTS Picks: Krish Mohan

Indian stand-up comedian and writer Krish Mohan avoids the easy jokes, choosing instead to build funny stories by forcing the audience into his shoes. His 2016 album, How Not To Fit In, runs through a list of awkward topics such as a dolphin with six arms, the lack of originality in racism and interpreting American culture through episodes of “Baywatch.” With perfect timing, Mohan delivers rants on religion, immigration, relationships, politics and social issues.

Sunday, June 4. $7-10, 8pm. The Southern Café and Music Hall, 103 S. First St. 977-5590.