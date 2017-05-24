ARTS Picks: Haus of Belle

The drag showcase Haus of Belle offers queens, kings and femme fatales primping, preening and performing in high style. Directed by Dreama Belle, the lineup features Beverly Bouver, Bunny Nicole, Ro’Three, Ivy Dripp, Jason Cox and Latashiya Shade in addition to headliner Bert Darling, who promises on his Facebook page: “I’ll be pulling out new looks, fun numbers and maybe a few bad jokes.”

Thursday, May 25. $5-7, 8:30pm. The Southern Café and Music Hall, 103 S. First St. 977-5590.