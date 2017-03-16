ARTS Picks: Gritty City Records

  • LEAVE A COMMENT
Keese will perform with Gritty City Records on Tuesday at The Ante Room. Photo by Amy Jackson Keese will perform with Gritty City Records on Tuesday at The Ante Room. Photo by Amy Jackson
Arts


3/16/17 at 11:51 AM

High-energy Richmond hip-hop coalition Gritty City Records featuring nearly a dozen emcees and producers gets real and raw, spitting fiery verse influenced by ’90s artists such as Nas, Mobb Deep and Wu-Tang Clan. The group is joined by socially conscious lyrical mastermind Keese, Alex Brown of extraterrestrial-seeking Friends From Earth and spiritual hip-hop duo Lo$tnFound.

Tuesday, March 21. $5-8, 7pm doors. The Ante Room, 219 W. Water St. 284-8561.

Leave a Comment

Comment Policy