ARTS Picks: Four Voices

What's better than an evening of gorgeous folk favorites from a legendary musical voice? Four Voices performs at the Pavilion on Tuesday.
Arts


5/31/17 at 7:00 AM

Any one of the legends on the Four Voices tour would be reason enough to lay out your picnic blanket on the Pavilion lawn. But packaged together, Joan Baez, Mary Chapin Carpenter and Indigo Girls’ Amy Ray and Emily Saliers form a folk supergroup made to crush your feminist mother’s bucket list. Although it’s their first outing as a group, the vocal heroines began performing together in 1991, bonding through a friendship forged by talent and a dedication to humanitarian causes.

Tuesday, June 6. $38-78, 7pm. Sprint Pavilion, 700 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. 877-CPAV-TIX.

