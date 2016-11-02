ARTS Picks: ‘Dappled Things’

The multimedia, multi-artist show “Dappled Things” is named for the opening line in “Pied Beauty,” a poem by Gerard Manley Hopkins that speaks to the natural magic of pattern and rhythm. Local artists, including Dean Dass, Cate West Zahl and Stephanie Fishwick, source the written word for inspiration by transforming text such as love letters, a favorite quote or a song into a new artistic representation, be it sculpture, painting, weaving or video, in a collaboration with the Charlottesville Reading Series.

Friday, November 4. Free, 5pm. The Garage, 250 First St. thegarage-cville.com.