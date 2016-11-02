ARTS Picks: ‘Dappled Things’

By
C-VILLE Writers
|
By the time Karlheinz Stockhausen’s mug appeared on the cover of The Beatles’ Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band in 1967 (top row, fifth from the left) with dozens of other adventurous artists, the German musician had established himself as a bold composer and an electronic music pioneer
By
Kristofer Jenson
|
Always Shine Writer-director Sophia Takal’s psychological thriller Always Shine is a thoughtful exploration of the performative nature of all social interactions, whether between actor and director, business and customer, individual and society and even between supposed best friends. Beth
By
Erin O'Hare
|
Fred Ott, a magnificently mustachioed employee at Thomas Edison’s lab in Menlo Park, was known among his colleagues for his comedic sneezes. On January 7, 1894, Ott sneezed in Edison’s Black Maria studio in West Orange, New Jersey, in front of a camera operated by William Heise. Two days later,
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
The lead-off film at this year’s Virginia Film Festival (Nov. 3-6) is remarkable in its story and its timing. As we look out from our fledgling blue state to the country’s contentious societal landscape, the nasty presidential campaign to be decided on Tuesday and the glaring Supreme Court
By
Erin O'Hare
|
First Fridays: November 4 First Fridays is a monthly art event featuring exhibit openings at many downtown art galleries and additional exhibition venues. Several spaces offer receptions. Brielle DuFlon enjoys making textured work that she says “stirs our basic responses and impulses,” and her
By
Nick Rubin
|
Wilco Schmilco (dBpm) Wilco has always been a welcome sight, but I’ve never particularly invested much in Jeff Tweedy and his buds—Wilco’s ninth album, Star Wars, came out last year and I totally missed it. So here’s the 10th, and I’m feeling like a fool and a pushover, because Schmilco’s a
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
Highly regarded guitarist Jackie Greene returned to his own writing and recording after years of gigging in the big leagues with The Black Crowes, Bob Weir, Phil Lesh and Gov’t Mule—to name a few. Greene, who has been on the road promoting Back to Birth since its release in 2015, says: “I
By
Desire' Moses
|
By the 1960s, American artist Mark Rothko had risen to prominence for his color field paintings, which featured two solid rectangles hovering just shy of the picture’s borders. With a small painting, the viewer is acutely aware that he is on the outside, looking in. Music was deeply important
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
While making his sixth album, Positive Songs for Negative People, British folk-punk rocker Frank Turner thought a lot about debut albums. A debut is a band’s introduction into the world, and Turner says he wanted to “try and make a record that had that young, exciting feel, full of piss and
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
Swinging from New Orleans big band to Appalachian folk is all in an evening’s set list for the Bumper Jacksons. With frontwoman Jess Eliot Myhre jamming on clarinet and her homemade washboard, the group nails traditional numbers from jazz greats such as Billie Holiday, Duke Ellington and Sister
By
Erin O'Hare
|
Telegraph Comics co-owner Kate DeNeveu loves watching first-time customers walk into her store on the Downtown Mall. They’ll wander in, eyes scanning the bookshelves near the door. They’ll take a few more steps into the shop and suddenly, their faces will change, says DeNeveu. They almost
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
Not only has Kamalakiran Vinjamuri been mastering the Carnatic approach to violin since age 7, he’s also composed a ballet, earned a black belt in karate and is listed in the Guinness Book of World Records for participating in the largest Kuchipudi group dance with more than 5,000 others. The
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
“People bring me casseroles and pray for his immortal soul / They think I’m in widow’s weeds, but pity’s the last thing I need,” Ellia Bisker sings on “Ghost Story.” She’s a woman who’s lost her lover, but not for good—she’s living with his ghost, who caresses her hair and wraps his arms around
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
Step into the fantasy world of a rock star’s life for one evening while helping local youth pursue their musical dreams. The Music Resource Center’s annual Party Like a Rock Star is Prince-themed this year in tribute to the inimitable musician. Donate at musicresourcecenter.org to cast a vote
By
Kristofer Jenson
|
Who knew a straightforward, predictable, high-concept action mystery starring Batman on his off-season would be just the palate cleanser we needed this year? Gavin O’Connor’s The Accountant harkens back to a simpler time in the film industry, before every member of every superhero team needed
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
Friday is coming (we promise) and you’ll know it’s here when Washington, D.C.-based big brass band Black Masala marches its traveling dance party onto the Levitt AMP Music Series stage to pound out gypsy funk and soul. The groove machine arrives on a wave of good vibes supporting the group’s
By
Erin O'Hare
|
Every Wednesday night after dinner, Matt Curreri, Jesse Fiske, Gerald Soriano and Brian Wilson gather in a tiny, warmly lit music studio in Fiske’s Belmont backyard. They unpack their guitars, bass and drums, and set up mics and amps. Fiske’s Single Barrel Studio is a cozy fit for the
By
Sarah Sargent
|
With just five photographs on view, Neal Guma has assembled a richly satisfying show featuring some of the most interesting photographers working today at his new, eponymously named gallery on Third Street. While different in terms of style, approach and subject matter, the work is linked by a
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
Blues guitarist Dugan McBane is taken hostage by his former lover, Anya Magnifico—a crossword puzzle-obsessed, punk rock princess—and her henchman, Milo. McBane’s release hinges on one thing: a sincere apology. Written by local playwright Robert Wray and featuring original music from Devon
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
For many generations, “The Price is Right” is a cultural touchstone. Maybe you remember all the way back to Bob Barker? But no matter who’s currently holding the microphone, the participants in zany getups still come screaming out of the audience, thrill-seeking a new fridge, exotic vacation or