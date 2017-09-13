ARTS Picks: Cville Pride Festival

All events, part of the Cville Pride Festival, take place at the Sprint Pavilion, 700 E. Main St. cvillepride.org

Singer-Songwriter Showcase

1-2pm

It takes a certain amount of moxie for a musician to get on stage, armed with only an acoustic guitar and a voice—no tricks, no smoke, no mirrors—and perform his or her own songs before a crowd of strangers. It’s an act powerful and empowering in its vulnerability, and Ben Freedman, Debra Guy and Wendy Repass are all up for it.

Dance Party

4-5pm

Breakdancing, which originated in the South Bronx in the 1970s, has long been considered one of the pillars of hip-hop culture. From the chain wave to popping, locking and baby freezing, a talented break dancer—a b-boy or a b-girl, if you will—can make your head spin faster than he can kick a windmill. The University of Virginia’s breakdance troupe, The Hooligans, will bust a move, or 20, while DJ Philophonic chooses the tunes…don’t hesitate to join in with a robot or an uprock if the inspiration strikes.

Hip-Hop and R&B Hour

5-6pm

Sons of Ichibei, one of the most politically charged, socially conscious hip-hop groups in town, opens this hour featuring singers Nay Nichelle and Not3z alongside the thought-provoking lyrics of Jaewar & Vibe Riot, the clever flow of EquallyOpposite and the soulful hip-hop of Lo$tnFound. Plus, several local rappers will perform their single “No More,” a tribute to the events of August 11 and 12.

Drag Shows

11am-7pm

Talk about dragging it out. With three multi-performer shows (at 11am, 2pm and 6pm) and numbers between music sets, more than 20 drag performers—Dreama Belle, Fifi Fellacio, Kora Zone, Bunny Nicole, Bert Darling, Cherry Poppins, Symone N. O’Bishop and others—will take to the Cville Pride stage throughout the day.