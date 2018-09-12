ARTS Pick: Zaltandi

9/12/18 at 7:00 AM

If you really want to move people, get them dancing together. That’s the thinking behind the Charlottesville world dance festival Zaltandi, a collaboration between Soul of Cville, IX Art Park, The Charlottesville Salsa Club, The Dance Spot, Zabor Dance Project, and a list of artists performing various dance styles from many ethnicities. The festival’s goal is “to demonstrate that our community is strong and thriving, because of our diversity and our desire to connect, share, understand, and harmonize,” and the good vibes culminate in a Dance for Equality.

Friday, September 14. Free, 5:30pm. IX Art Park, 522 Second St. SE. 270-0966.

