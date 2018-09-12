ARTS Pick: Zaltandi

If you really want to move people, get them dancing together. That’s the thinking behind the Charlottesville world dance festival Zaltandi, a collaboration between Soul of Cville, IX Art Park, The Charlottesville Salsa Club, The Dance Spot, Zabor Dance Project, and a list of artists performing various dance styles from many ethnicities. The festival’s goal is “to demonstrate that our community is strong and thriving, because of our diversity and our desire to connect, share, understand, and harmonize,” and the good vibes culminate in a Dance for Equality.
ARTS Pick: Cville Pride Festival
During an all-day party that includes live music, moon bounces, belly dancers, and several drag shows, the Seventh Annual Cville Pride Festival, hosted by Remy St. Clair and friends, pulls out all the stops for a marathon high-energy celebration. Count on plenty of food trucks, beer and wine
Weight lifted: Juliana Daugherty finds release with Light
Between sips of seltzer and small handfuls of Chex Mix, Juliana Daugherty lovingly runs her hand along her cat Monday’s back. “I’m still kind of shocked that I managed to get it out in the world,” she says, eyeing a thick cardboard box at the bottom of a bookshelf. It’s full of vinyl copies of
ARTS Pick: Colony House
Imagine the last stretches of day, as the sun sets and a feeling of wistfulness tugs at your chest—these are the sensations the rock band Colony House invokes. The band’s raw philosophy shines through achingly honest lyrics, warm guitar, and inviting vocals. Formed in high school, CH gained
ARTS Pick: Light House Studio Youth Film Festival
Over the course of the past year, Light House Studio has engaged more than 1,700 students to produce 400 films ranging from animation and visual effects to documentary, narrative storytelling, and music video. The 17th Annual Youth Film Festival gives viewers a peek at the latest productions
Failed mission: Nazi retribution story falls prey to poor technique
The capture and trial of Adolf Eichmann, the Nazi war criminal often referred to as the architect of the Final Solution, was a massive victory not only for the victims and survivors of the Holocaust, but for the notion that the serving of justice was far from complete after Nuremberg. No matter
ARTS Pick: Cory Henry & The Funk Apostles
The keyboard skills of Cory Henry came to be widely known through his work in the instrumental jazz orchestra Snarky Puppy, but Henry’s been blowing minds for more than two decades. Art of Love, the new album from Cory Henry & The Funk Apostles, is a flashback to the 1970s that’s filled
ARTS Pick: Trampled by Turtles
Though the path of bluegrass and folk-rock is well-worn, it gained new life in 2004 when Trampled by Turtles made slow but steady progress to the inner circle of indie rock. Since then, the Duluth, Minnesota, band turned out one fast-pickin’ chart climber after another, and played in all 50
ARTS Pick: Trae Pierce & the T-Stones
Florida outfit Trae Pierce & the T-Stones arrives to funk things up with some hard-edged hip-hop mixed with rock and blues. Pierce is an accomplished bassist and four-time Grammy Award-winner (with Blind Boys of Alabama) who made his name as a member of The Ohio Players. The musical
The Charlottesville Chamber Music Festival explores Asian influence
Though beloved by some, chamber music enjoyed its heyday in the 18th century but is less popular today, with the average person possibly knowing little about the classical style beyond its name. Tim Summers has devoted his career to changing that. Co-founding the Charlottesville Chamber Music
ARTS Pick: The Jellyman’s Daughter
The Jellyman’s Daughter has gone from busking in the streets of Edinburgh eight years ago to making an album in 2018 that BBC Radio’s Ricky Ross calls “One of my favourite records of the year.” Known for soulful harmonies accompanied by cello, guitar, and mandolin, the duo’s music transcends
Album reviews: The Essex Green, Judy Dyble, Daniel Bachman, Spider Bags, and Ohmme
The Essex Green Hardly Electronic (Merge) I know I’m not alone in pronouncing this spring and summer a total bust—for every nice day, we’ve had a week of muggy, gloomy, rainy weather. Which gives The Essex Green’s Hardly Electronic both a wistful pang and a vicarious thrill, because the album’s
Straight talk: Teens are bullied into denial in gay conversion drama
So-called “gay conversion therapy” is child abuse, plain and simple, perpetrated by adults who knowingly manipulate the fears and insecurities of young victims in order to make them hate themselves and their inborn nature. The Miseducation of Cameron Post examines a camp, God’s Promise, from
ARTS Pick: Phoebe Hunt & The Gatherers
The songs of Phoebe Hunt & The Gatherers are tours de force of folk and alt-country, beautifully employing fast-paced fiddles and backing vocals on the group’s latest album, Shanti’s Shadow. Hunt’s music is a transformative experience guided by her spiritual foundation. “Though what I
ARTS Pick: Jacquees
Creating beats in hip-hop is essential, but Jacquees takes his music a step further by creating moods for each of his songs. The Atlanta-based musician’s silky, intimate tracks submerge you in a peaceful ocean of R&B; from the lilting hit “B.E.D.” to the angstier “Before the Fame,” they all
ARTS Pick: Adar
When a band’s music is described as genre-defying, it often means its musicians are struggling to find a successful sound. In the case of Adar, the local singer-songwriter does transcend genres and her songs successfully incorporate several types of music—funk, rock, and jazz—to create a
Exposure therapy: Photographer Richard Needham faces fear at Studio IX
Before meeting on the patio outside Kardinal Hall, Richard Needham worried about his outfit. He thought his white jeans might be too feminine, or that his “There is no planet B” T-shirt and rope necklace with a C-shaped bear claw tied to the end might be too much of a conversation-starter.
ARTS Pick: The Brothers Osborne
Like most great musical innovators, The Brothers Osborne don’t fit neatly into one category. They’re country performers first and foremost, as their drawling voices and lyrics peppered with ain’ts prove. But there’s equal influence from heartland rockers like Bob Seger and Tom Petty in their
ARTS Pick: Sheryl Crow
In 1994 Sheryl Crow followed her breakout smash single “All I Wanna Do” by asking, “Are you strong enough to be my man?” Soon after, the private life of the former high school beauty queen became as popular as the numerous hits from the 50 million albums she sold. Crow has been linked
ARTS Pick: Jacob Lourie
When you’re an independent musician in a competitive town like Charlottesville, it’s never too soon to get started. Jacob Lourie’s musical career began during his senior year at St. Anne’s-Belfield School. This month heralds his first full-length release, Sad Boi Bops Vol. 1, and it promises to
Action fizzle: Mile 22 builds it up but cannot deliver
If Peter Berg was more interested in emulating Michael Mann than Michael Bay, Mile 22 might be something. An international thriller based around getting a high-value asset from point A to point B through extremely hostile territory within a very narrow window should be exciting from beginning