ARTS Pick: Zack Mexico

Rising from the sand of North Carolina’s Outer Banks in 2011, Zack Mexico took its experimental rock to the world through years of festival gigs, constant touring and a recent European stint as the opening act for Future Islands. The band’s popularity continues to swell through its technically dazzling psychedelic surf jams that unite the crowd. Paste magazine says ZM’s music is “… not only a disarming drift; like a strong undertow, it’ll carry you off without warning.” New Boss and Illiterate Light open.

Wednesday, April 18. $7-10, 8:30pm. The Southern Café and Music Hall, 103 S. First St. 977-5590.