ARTS Pick: Young Frankenstein

By
C-VILLE Writers
|
Alternately imagined as a musical, Disney film and an opera, Into the Woods is itself a reimagining of classic Brothers Grimm stories and other fairy tales. Charlottesville Opera pulls together performers from Broadway, the Metropolitan Opera and the New York Philharmonic to play characters
By
Anita Overcash
|
In many ways, you could say that indie rock trio The Lone Bellow’s third album title is biographical. Before recording Walk Into A Storm, released in fall of 2017, members of the group had to make a tough decision—wait for one of their own to check in and out of rehab before recording, or
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
You may not know Claire Lynch by name, but if you’ve ever listened to Dolly Parton, Emmylou Harris or Linda Ronstadt, you likely know her voice. Lynch has provided backing vocals for musical greats while working on her solo career, penning innovative tunes that push the boundaries of what
By
Erin O'Hare
|
If you’ve been on the Downtown Mall this summer, you’ve likely seen four young musicians set up in front of Kilwin’s, beside a white board that reads “Help Us Pay For College” propped in a guitar case with a shallow sea of coins and crumpled bills pooling at its base. The Rainey Day Quartet
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
Frontwoman Frances Quinlan of Hop Along is the modern-day musical equivalent of Walt Whitman. Her poetic lyrics jump from brilliant and obscure to shockingly relatable in the space of a few notes. “Pale as a banshee sun / Think I should stop checking myself out in the windows of cars,” sings
By
Nick Rubin
|
The Orb No Sounds Are Out of Bounds (Cooking Vinyl) The English ambient house legends have had an uneven if steady output since their landmark debut in 1991, but they seem to have settled into a reliable if redundant groove after their 2012 collaboration with Lee “Scratch” Perry. No Sounds Are
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
After finding similar rock ’n’ roll roots while acting together in Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Sasha Alcott and Chris Viner joined forces to create When Particles Collide, a fast-paced, uncompromising band whose sound defies definition—or any sort of containment, for that matter. The duo tours
By
Kristofer Jenson
|
Revolutions are always messy affairs, and so is revolutionary art. But without the trailblazing, reckless spirit of innovation and true inspiration, you don’t get works of originality and beauty like Sorry to Bother You, the debut film from writer-director, musician and overall Renaissance man
By
Dan Goff
|
Craigslist isn’t just the go-to site for selling your car or finding a place to live—it’s also a surprisingly effective way to start a band. This is the realization John Tosches had last July when he posted on the site to gauge interest in a new musical project. Jordan Chambers describes how he
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
Hardcore indie rock’s Muse is iconic to the point that fans are filling theaters to watch the rockers fill stadiums via the Drones World Tour broadcast in HD. It’s not quite a live show, but the 360-degree recording, which showcases the best of the band’s 2015-2016 concerts on the big screen,
By
Erin O'Hare
|
Ti Ames loves William Shakespeare. Or rather, Ames loves the plays of William Shakespeare. It’s a love that started when Ames played a fairy in The Tempest at Live Arts at age 9, and it grew when, at 16, Ames became the first black actor to win the English-Speaking Union National Shakespeare
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
Food & Drink Ol’ Fashioned Peach Festival Saturday, July 21, and Sunday, July 22 Carter Mountain Orchard is hosting its eighth annual Peach Festival, complete with games, hayrides, food and a pie-eating contest for all ages. Free, 9am-7pm Saturday, and 9am-6pm Sunday. Carter Mountain
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
Vibe Riot’s frontman Jaewar has a desire to be the “Bob Marley of hip-hop.” And as the head of a local collective whose music is alternately politically relevant and shamelessly feel-good, he’s well on his way. Vibe Fest seems like the next logical step for a group that seeks to “give context
By
Erin O'Hare
|
Like most teenagers, Sahara Clemons is figuring out who she is. She describes herself as “quirky” and “introverted,” a bit shy and quiet. She wears bright lipstick and expresses herself via clothing. She likes to read, travel and look at art. And she’s a Charlottesville High School rising
By
Kristofer Jenson
|
Credit to those responsible for the Purge series for recognizing its potential for redemption. What began as yet another movie with a promising premise but disappointing execution has become the ultimate vessel for social and political commentary in our age of stratification. The First Purge
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
In a glut of similar indie-rock groups, Camp Howard is most memorable for its range. The four-piece from Richmond doesn’t stick to one sound as many comparable bands tend to do, instead it jumps from inoffensive, beachy jams to harder-edged, punk-influenced tracks in the style of Wavves and
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
Eilen Jewell’s music wouldn’t be out of place in a smoky nightclub, but it would sound just as natural in a barn full of slow-dancing Southerners. Her tunes have an interesting dichotomy that’s equal parts Billie Holiday and Loretta Lynn, shifting effortlessly from jazz to folk, often within
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
Imagine Romeo and Juliet in an urban, 1950s setting. You’re probably thinking of West Side Story—now replace that play’s tragic elements with absurdist comedy the way only John Waters could write it, and you get Cry-Baby: The Musical, a stage adaptation of the Waters rom-com. Featuring the
By
Dan Goff
|
Who, exactly, is Harvey? Although it’s a central question of this play of the same name, the latest from 2018’s Heritage Theater Festival, perhaps a better one to ask is, Who is Elwood P. Dowd? According to his sister Veta, Elwood is her “biggest heartache.” He is also jobless, a notorious
By
Nick Rubin
|
Chromeo Head Over Heels (Atlantic) Montreal’s gift to dancing frat bros returns with a phone book of guests, starting with DRAM, coming off like Biz Markie on “Must’ve Been” (as in “must’ve been high”). French Mon- tana and Stefflon Don follow up on “Don’t Sleep” and it’s clear Chromeo wants