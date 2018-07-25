ARTS Pick: Young Frankenstein

7/25/18 at 6:00 AM

What if Dr. Frankenstein’s kid didn’t want to continue the family business? That’s the question posed in Young Frankenstein, the stage adaptation of the campy Mel Brooks classic film of the same name. Join Frederick “Fronk-en-steen” and his trusty assistant “Eye-gore,” who convinces the scientist to go a little mad and create the famed monster. Hilarity ensues, complete with cartoonish violence, risqué humor and a memorable rendition of “Puttin’ on the Ritz.”

Through August 18. $10-18, 8pm. Four County Players, 5256 Governor Barbour St., Barboursville. (540) 832-5355.

