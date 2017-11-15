ARTS Pick: Yerma

11/15/17 at 2:40 PM

Billie Piper has earned critical raves, an Olivier award for Best Actress, and she’s performed two sold-out runs at London’s Young Vic in the lead role of Yerma, written by Spanish dramatist Federico García Lorca in 1934 and reimagined by director Simon Stone. The power of the biological clock looms large in this modernized version, set in the present day and broadcast by the National Theatre Live in HD series.

Sunday, November 19. $10.50-14.50, 7pm. The Paramount Theater, 215 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. 979-1333.

