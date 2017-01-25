ARTS Pick: Yarn/Wire

In its continuing effort to blow the dust off of tradition, UVA’s Composition and Computer Technologies program welcomes experimental chamber ensemble Yarn/Wire. The quartet features two percussionists and two pianists in wildly energetic sonic constructions that push in directions described by The Guardian as “…questioning the boundaries of what music might be.” The collaboration features the premiere of adventurous new works created by University of Virginia composers.

Friday, January 27. Free, 8pm. Old Cabell Hall, UVA. 924-3052.