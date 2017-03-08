ARTS Pick: Wu Han

In a genre that carries itself with quiet dignity, stars of classical music don’t always cross over to become household names, making it less apparent when a legend is in our midst. In recognition of artistic excellence and achievement, pianist Wu Han and her recital partner, cellist David Finckel, were named Musical America’s 2012 Musicians of the Year, one of the industy’s highest honors. As co-director of The Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Han brings French Virtuosity, an ensemble of young talent performing Ravel, Leclair, Françaix and culminating in the rarely performed Chausson’s Concerto in D Major for Piano, Violin and String Quartet, as part of the Tuesday Evening Concert Series. Sit down and listen.

Tuesday, March 14

$5-35, 7:30 pm. Cabell Hall Auditorium, UVA. 924-3376.